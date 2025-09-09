Three years on, Jagersfontein waits

Three years after the mine dam collapse, residents of Jagersfontein say they have yet to receive compensation for lost property and livestock.

Three years on, people who lost property and movable assets when a mine tailings dam collapsed in Jagersfontein, Free State, claim that they have not received compensation.

They were affected by the collapse of the Jagersfontein Development Mine’s tailings dam in September 2022.

The sludge of waste material from the dam swamped the nearby community, destroying houses, business and cars, leaving three people and numerous head of livestock dead.

Three years after the Jagersfontein dam collapse

Soon after the incident, the mining firm said R150 million was set aside to compensate those affected. But some residents alleged their claims were rejected without any valid reason.

Lefa Shale claims the mine has refused to compensate him after he lost livestock worth more than R70 000.

According to a document seen by The Citizen, Shale is one of 43 livestock farmers claiming that they did not receive compensation for their losses.

“It is true that most of the affected people have not been compensated. Just like me, I lost 11 sheep and six cows,” he said.

Shale said he started the livestock business around 2019, after taking early retirement from the South African Police Service.

“This was a good investment and I was supplying red meat. They were supposed to pay me more than R70 000, but I no longer have hope,” he said.

Shale said his family was still devastated by the loss because they were confident the business was going to be their livelihood for the rest of their lives.

Resident lost furniture with R500k

Another resident, Thembile Saula, has reportedly lost furniture worth about R500 000.

Saula said he met with mine management on several occasions and they promised to compensate him, but they did not.

He said his house developed cracks and he asked the mine to build him a new house.

“I believe that we should be compensated,” he said.

An entrepreneur, Ntsela Motsepe, said his clay brick business was affected and he had not been compensated for the damages.

Entrepreneur not compensated for damages

Motsepe said he had lost more than R15 000 during the disaster and took the matter to the small claims court, where the management of the mine “told the commissioner that the matter will be taken care of by their representative, Billy Bilankulu”.

But Bilankulu rejected the claim “even though I produced evidence that the business suffered damages amounting to more than R15 000”, Motsepe said.

“When the disaster happened, we had bricks that were ready to be distributed and my working equipment was also damaged.”

Bilankulu did not respond to questions sent to him on Sunday and yesterday his phone rang unanswered.

Meanwhile, five people are expected to appear in the Jagersfontein Magistrate’s Court tomorrow in connection with the disaster.

The suspects, who are employees of an engineering company that constructed the tailings dam, will face charges, including murder, malicious damage to property and contravention of the Health and Safety Act.

Suspects expected to appear in court

The employees who are expected to appear in court include the compliance officer and the operations manager. They face several charges, including murder.

The departments of water and sanitation as well as forestry, fisheries and the environment welcomed the start of criminal proceedings.

At the time of the disaster, the government, specialist organisations and civil society mobilised to offer help to the affected community.

