Additional rescuers deployed to flood-stricken Limpopo to recover missing people

The number of missing persons in the province is now standing at five, while the number of fatalities remains at 19.

Recovery operations in the flood-stricken province of Limpopo have been boosted by the deployment of additional rescuers from the National Disaster Management Centre to bolster efforts to recover missing persons swept away by heavy rainfall.

After the discovery of the body of a 17-year-old boy from Mashishimale outside Ba-Phalaborwa on Thursday, the number of missing persons in the province is now standing at five, while the number of fatalities remains at 19.

Additional rescuers

Limpopo recently experienced severe weather, including heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with hail, strong winds, and flooding, which affected mainly Mopani, Vhembe, Waterberg and parts of Sekhukhune.

The MEC for the Department of Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs in Limpopo, Basikopo Makamu, welcomed the deployment of additional rescuers.

“We recognise the trauma that the affected families are going through and assure them that with the additional teams of rescuers added, their loved ones will be found so that there can be closure and an end to the trauma they are going through,” said MEC Makamu.

ALSO READ: National disaster declared after devastating floods in five provinces

Flood assessment

The department said it is working around the clock to ensure that all missing persons are recovered and brought to the surface.

Makamu extended his condolences to all families who have lost loved ones due to the floods.

“All spheres of government are on board to ensure that all affected areas receive immediate assistance. Departments are working extensively to assess all areas that have been affected by floods to make sure that no one is left unattended.”

Humanitarian organisations

The department spokesperson, Tsakani Baloyi, said the MEC also appealed to everyone to avoid crossing flooded rivers and, where possible, stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travelling.

“He says that even though the heavy rains might have subsided, the levels of water in rivers and dams are still very high. He acknowledged all non-governmental organisations that are lending a helping hand during this difficult time, including the Gift of the Givers, Polokwane Muslim Foundation and other institutions.”

Makamu appealed to other organisations and “good Samaritans” to respond to the call to assist the people of Limpopo.

ALSO READ: SA rescue teams join search for missing Ekurhuleni MMC in Mozambique floods