ANC celebrates AU expulsion of ‘apartheid Israel’, EFF demands further action

Cheryl Kahla

Israeli diplomat, Sharon Bar-li, was expelled from the African Union (AU) summit in Ethiopia. The African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) welcomed the move.

Israel’s foreign ministry deputy director general for Africa, Sharon Bar-li, was escorted out of the AU assembly on Saturday.

Israel ousted from AU Summit

Israel accused Iran of orchestrating the move, with the help of Algeria and South Africa.

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, was at the summit and demanded that Israel “substantiate their claim.”

Watch: Sharon-Bar-li escorted from Summit

Momento mágico 🤓 la embajadora de Israel (Sharon Bar-li) fue expulsada de la Cumbre de la Unión Africana porque su acreditación de observadora no estaba aprobada por el pleno @HoyPalestina ✊ pic.twitter.com/uruSkAAs0P— Alfredo A. Torrealba (@Segulac1) February 19, 2023

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ANC – who compares Israel to an “apartheid state” – supported the AU for Bar-li’s ousting.

The party said the removal was aimed at “thwarting an attempt to undermine the current sitting AU Summit from considering a report that is supposed to guide discussions on whether Israel must be granted an observer status.”

ALSO READ: ‘SA’s feckless Israel stance’

Israel’s ‘obnoxious accreditation’

Meanwhile, the EFF released a statement on Sunday welcoming the African Union’s decision to expel the apartheid Israeli government delegation from the AU summit.

The EFF called for the AU to revoke the “obnoxious accreditation” of the apartheid Israeli government, and called on Moussa Faki Mahamat, head of the African Union Commission, to be reigned on for unilaterally accepting Israel’s Moysa Fa’s accreditation, triggering a dispute within the African community.

WATCH: Israel expelled from African Union Summit

Shocking scenes from the African Union conference where the Israeli delegation was expelled from the summit.



The move was orchestrated by South Africa and Algeria. pic.twitter.com/B2LSlivjOS— Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) February 18, 2023

Moreover, the red berets said all peace-loving Africans should “give no audience to this conscience delinquent who has embarrassed Africa”.

The EFF also said that it will seek and sponsor a motion in the Pan-African Parliament in furtherance of its mission “to get the AU to dismiss this apartheid apologist”.

NOW READ: African heads of state should lead in fighting GBV, Ramaphosa tells AU