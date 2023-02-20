Daily news update: Fannie’s Louis Vuitton, cold front incoming, flood victims to blame

Citizen Reporter

News update: A twist in the Louis Vuitton gifts saga could cost Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola his job; and SA braces for another cold front.

Meanwhile, the Mpumalanga premier said flood victims only have themselves to blame.

Fannie’s Louis Vuitton gift saga

Several police officers investigating the Louis Vuitton scandal involving General Fannie Masemola have allegedly been promised promotions in exchange for halting the investigation.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, 1 August 2022. Photo: Gallo Images/Beeld/Dean Vivier

An email seen by City Press suggests the police officers would be offered higher positions within the SAPS in exchange for ending the probe.

The investigation could potentially end the careers of Masemola and other senior police officers.

Cold front incoming

South Africa is bracing itself for a bout of severe weather conditions on Monday, February 20th.

People in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe. Photo: iStock

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), heavy rainfall, gale-force winds, rough seas, and an approaching cold front are expected across several provinces.

In light of the forecast, residents in several provinces have been advised to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and protect their property from the adverse weather conditions.

Flood victim to blame

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane said many communities are putting themselves at risk by settling in low-lying areas and too close to rivers and dams.

The aftermath of the floods at Thekwane South in Mpumalanga, Nelspruit. 15 February 2023. Photo: The Citizen/Sibongumenzi Sibiya

This has resulted in them being exposed to floods and the potential loss of life and assets. The premier went on to state that some residents violated spatial laws that regulate land management.

This has made them more vulnerable to the impact of flooding, which has been devastating for many.

Israel kicked out of 36th AU Summit

Sharon Bar-li, the foreign ministry deputy director general for Africa in Israel, was expelled from the African Union (AU) summit in Ethiopia.

The 36th African Union Summit urges member states to double the spirit of Pan-Africanism, Solidarity and Brotherhood by accelerating the operationalisation of the AfCFTA. Photo: African Union

The move was welcomed by the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

On Saturday, Bar-li was escorted out of the AU assembly. Israel accused Algeria and South Africa of aiding Iran to orchestrate the move.

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla.

