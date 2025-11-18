Africa’s youth demand action as frustration grows

Survey shows Gen Z ready to lead on jobs, climate, and innovation, but growing disillusionment with governments risks Africa’s generational potential.

As Gen Z-initiated protests take hold across Africa, a new survey finds increasing numbers of youth are pessimistic about Africa’s future and trust in democratic institutions and government accountability is eroding fast.

As the world’s leaders gather for the G20 summit in Johannesburg this month, a powerful new report from the Ichikowitz Family Foundation challenges policymakers to unlock the potential of Africa’s youth or risk losing the generation that will define the planet’s future.

The African Youth Survey G20 Briefing, drawn from one of the most comprehensive studies of young Africans conducted, reveals a generation brimming with ambition, creativity and belief in their ability to shape a better world.

Africa’s youth are ambitious but frustrated by government inaction

Yet, it feels systematically blocked by institutional failure and government inaction.

Based on the foundation’s multiyear African Youth Survey, which captures the views and aspirations of tens of thousands of young people across 25 African countries, the report warns the world’s youngest continent faces a “critical turning point”.

“The message from Africa’s youth could not be clearer: they are ready to build – to create jobs, solve the climate crisis and drive innovation – but the system is failing them,” said Ivor Ichikowitz, chair of the foundation.

“If the G20 truly believes in inclusive growth, then investment in Africa’s youth must become a global priority. This is the smartest investment the world can make in its collective future.”

The survey paints a portrait of a dynamic, pragmatic generation.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents believe they can personally make a difference in their communities and a majority say reducing corruption, creating jobs, driving entrepreneurship, innovation and education are the keys to Africa’s progress.

However, two-thirds express dissatisfaction with government responses to issues from climate change and food security to job creation and public health.

Many say they feel “locked out” of decision-making processes.

The report identifies a growing appetite for accountability and effectiveness over ideology.

While most African youth still say they prefer democracy, an alarming one in three now believe a non-democratic government may be acceptable if it delivers results – a sign of both frustration and urgency.

Generational shift

“We are witnessing a generational shift,” Ichikowitz said.

“Young Africans are not turning their backs on democracy; they are demanding it works. They want governments that deliver. The G20 must hear this as a call to action: to partner with Africa’s youth, not to lecture them.”

Climate action and economic opportunity are top priorities for young Africans, with recognition of how these issues intersect.

Seven in 10 respondents say climate change will harm them personally;

Eight in 10 say investment in green jobs and renewable energy is essential to Africa’s economic future; and

Youth overwhelmingly support policies that link environmental protection to entrepreneurship and innovation.

The report calls for a new social compact between Africa’s governments, the private sector and international partners – one that treats Africa’s youth as cocreators of sustainable growth.

With 70% of the continent’s population under 30, by 2035 Africa will have more young workers entering the global labour market than the rest of the world combined.

Will the world partner with Gen Z?

But without urgent investment in education, technology and entrepreneurship ecosystems, this demographic advantage could turn into a global crisis.

“The question is not whether they will shape the future – but whether the rest of the world will partner with them to build it.”

