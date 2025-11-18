Ramaphosa to receive G20 Africa expert panel report

The report provides practical proposals aimed at achieving a more equitable and inclusive global economic order.

As the G20 leader summit kicks off in Johannesburg, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to receive the G20 Africa Expert Panel Report.

The handover ceremony will take place at the Wanderers Hotel in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Report

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the G20 Africa Expert Panel Report marks a major milestone of South Africa’s G20 Presidency.

“It provides practical proposals aimed at achieving a more equitable and inclusive global economic order.

“The report outlines actionable pathways for addressing Africa’s debt challenges, improving access to development finance, strengthening the global financial safety net, and positioning the continent as an active participant in shaping international economic policy,” Magwenya said.

ALSO READ: G20: Ramaphosa highlights ‘green shoots’ of an economic recovery

African perspectives

Magwenya said the handover of this report to Ramaphosa also signals South Africa’s commitment to ensuring that African perspectives are central to global economic reforms, and that “African countries participate meaningfully in designing solutions to the systemic challenges they face.”

South Africa assumed the G20 Presidency in December 2024, marking the first time that the majority of G20 engagements for a full Presidency cycle have been hosted on African soil.

Opportunities

Magwenya said the G20 Social Summit has provided the country with a unique opportunity to place Africa’s developmental priorities at the centre of global economic dialogue.

“In line with this mandate, the Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, established the G20 Africa Expert Panel — chaired by former Minister of Finance, Mr Trevor Manuel — to develop evidence-based policy recommendations that strengthen Africa’s voice within the G20 Finance Track.

“The overall objective of the African Expert Panel is to offer strategic advice by exploring and defining strategies that advance Africa’s collective development interests through increased voice, effective representation, and the achievement of a reformed and all-inclusive global economic policy through the G20,” Magwenya said.

The Panel is composed of 26 distinguished experts from across the globe, with 20 from Africa, representing diverse disciplines including economics, development finance, public policy and academia.

G20

South Africa is hosting the G20 summit for the first time. The country adopted the G20 Presidency theme of ‘Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.’

South Africa assumed the Presidency of the G20 on 1 December 2024, succeeding Brazil.

ALSO READ: G20: Ramaphosa ‘can champion the global south and Africa’