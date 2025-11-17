ANCYL battles internal tensions amid social media page hack

The ANCYL is set to elect its new leadership in Polokwane this December.

The battle for the soul of the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) has begun with a fight over the organisation’s Facebook page.

On Sunday night, the ANCYL Facebook page was hacked, and false information about the upcoming elective congress was posted.

On the same day, ANCYL spokesperson Zama Khanyase was removed from the league’s communications WhatsApp group by the league’s secretary general, Mntuwoxolo Ngudle.

What is happening in the Youth League?

Meanwhile, Khanyase refused to comment on her removal from the WhatsApp group.

But she said the organisation is investigating the Facebook hack.

“Remember that we are going to congress, it could be anyone, but if it is found that our members are behind this, they will be subjected to internal disciplinary processes.

“Any posts, messages or information currently being circulated from the page do not originate from the ANCYL and must be treated as false, malicious and unauthorised,” she said.

Khanyase said the ANCYL is working urgently with the relevant platforms to restore full access and secure the account.

The ANCYL congress will take place in Polokwane, Limpopo, from 14 to 17 December. Some predict that the current president of the ANCYL, Collen Malatji, will be re-elected at this conference.

Why an early elective conference?

Khanyase described this conference as an early elective conference.

“The convening of the 27th National Congress follows a clear mandate from over 90% of ANCYL branches nationwide and a collective request from all nine provinces during the National General Council.

“This reflects the united call of the Youth League for renewed leadership and strengthened organisational capacity as the movement prepares for the upcoming local government elections and other critical phases in the renewal of the ANC and the Youth League itself,” she said.

Preparations for congress

Khanyase said the Youth League is currently holding Branch General Meetings (BGMs) that will run until the end of the month as part of preparations for the congress.

“These meetings will ensure that every branch plays an active role in shaping the Congress agenda and electing delegates who represent the hopes and aspirations of young people throughout the country.

“The ANCYL calls on all its structures to approach this process with discipline, unity and commitment to the principles of organisational renewal and revolutionary integrity,” she said.

She said the Congress will reaffirm the Youth League’s position as the legitimate voice of South Africa’s youth and its unwavering dedication to the struggle for economic freedom in our lifetime.

