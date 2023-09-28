AfriForum Youth accuses EFF students of discriminatory intimidation

The Economic Freedom Fighter’s Student Command at University of Pretoria (EFFSC) will approach the courts after eight of its candidates were suspended from the student representative council (SRC) elections for allegedly contravening the rules. Yesterday, striking EFF students refused entry to and intimidated other students, and burned tyres at the campus gates. A nonstriking student who preferred to speak anonymously said they had to leave the university early on Tuesday after striking students started burning tyres in the road and intimidating students. “They refused anyone who was white, coloured or Indian from entering or exiting at the one gate. Fortunately,…

The Economic Freedom Fighter’s Student Command at University of Pretoria (EFFSC) will approach the courts after eight of its candidates were suspended from the student representative council (SRC) elections for allegedly contravening the rules.

Yesterday, striking EFF students refused entry to and intimidated other students, and burned tyres at the campus gates.

A nonstriking student who preferred to speak anonymously said they had to leave the university early on Tuesday after striking students started burning tyres in the road and intimidating students.

“They refused anyone who was white, coloured or Indian from entering or exiting at the one gate. Fortunately, we found another gate,” she said.

She said when she left campus by 3pm most of the student buses were suspended for the day.

AfriForum Youth spokesperson René van der Vyver said the (EFFSC) intimidated and prevented students from entering the campus if they were not black earlier this week.

“Footage of these protests is widely shared on social media,” she claimed.

“In one video, the viewers can hear and see how EFFSC members refuse students access to campus by saying, only black students. The university management must intervene and deregister the EFFSC as a student society.”

READ: EFF Student Command at UP: Ruckus over ‘racism’ in varsity poll

UP spokesperson Rikus Delport said they were aware of the incidents of intimidation and threats that occurred yesterday outside the gates of the Hatfield campus.

“After scrutinising video footage and other evidence, the university has established that the perpetrators are not University of Pretoria students. Therefore, this is a matter for the police.

“The university strongly condemns any form of violence and intimidation and is fully committed to taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” he said.

Delport said the campus security team was actively collaborating with the police to address the concerns and maintain a secure environment for everyone.

Political analyst Dr Fikile Vilakazi from the University of KwaZulu Natal said universities have traditionally been institutions where political activism and the role of young people manifested.

“The biggest problem in SA has been capturing of these young students, being indoctrinated to subscribe to particular political parties or youth formations instead of allowing them to form their own understanding of political landscape,” he said.

Vilakazi said the #FeesMustFall movement was one of the biggest student movements since 1976. “

That became a catalyst for change and it’s greatly appreciated to see these young minds being politically awakened.

“We need to remember those who wrote our constitution envisioned a politically active citizenry,” he said. “That is something we have not seen until now in our universities, where we see it boiling up.”

Vilakazi said the downside to this was SA got to see societal flashpoints and cleavages come together at university.

“An example is the EFFSC being suspended after winning the elections.

“These are things we need to look at as a society and ask how institutions of higher learning were cultivating young minds or scaring or putting the fear of God into these young minds when they are being politically active.”

Head of political studies and international relations at North West University Dr Benjamin Rapanyane said universities were “good places for political awakening”, as politicians only started practising politics at universities and “got exposed to real politics thereafter”.