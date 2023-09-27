EFF Student Command at UP: Ruckus over ‘racism’ in varsity poll

Economic Freedom Fighters student command (EFFSC) members picketed outside the University of Pretoria (UP) in Hatfield after eight of its candidates in elections for the student council were suspended from the process for allegedly contravening election rules. The EFF students accused UP of being racist, saying an incident where a group of white students had called them monkeys and the K-word led to them being suspended from the process. They added UP was in cahoots with AfriForum Youth. UP spokesperson Rikus Delport said the university had taken note of a report presented by the independent monitoring body (IMB) which confirmed…

Economic Freedom Fighters student command (EFFSC) members picketed outside the University of Pretoria (UP) in Hatfield after eight of its candidates in elections for the student council were suspended from the process for allegedly contravening election rules.

The EFF students accused UP of being racist, saying an incident where a group of white students had called them monkeys and the K-word led to them being suspended from the process.

They added UP was in cahoots with AfriForum Youth.

UP spokesperson Rikus Delport said the university had taken note of a report presented by the independent monitoring body (IMB) which confirmed the elections were free and fair.

“However, the IMB referred eight candidates to the disciplinary process for alleged contravention of the election rules,” he said.

“These disciplinary processes have not yet been concluded.”

Delport said an update would be provided on the student representative council (SRC) elections when students returned from the September recess.

“The final results can only be released after the proper processes have been followed and then final allocation of portfolios will be made.

“We regret the delay but our goal is to ensure the democratic election of responsible student representatives who will effectively serve the interests of the student body,” he added.

The current SRC would continue to fulfil its responsibilities until the end of its term in December. The new SRC’s term would commence in 2024.

AfriForum Youth spokesperson Rene van der Vyver said they had written to UP on 19 September with regards to the measures in place to protect the students following the EFFSC’s threats.

AfriForum Youth this month drew up a petition to call on UP to deregister the EFFSC and suspend its SRC candidates after the EFF at UP intimidated female residents and instigated violence and racial tension among students.

“This was supported by more than 2 000 signatures.”

EFF Tshwane chair Obakeng Ramabodu said: “If we lose this battle it means racism has won.

“Racism must fall in this university, it’s not only about the EFF student candidates but also what has been happening at this university and we have ignored it for too long,” he said.