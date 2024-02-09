AFU attaches more than R3m in property linked to gold syndicate

The AFU seized the assets in Khutsong and Carletonville in Gauteng on Thursday.

One of the vehicles seized by the Asset Forfeiture Unit. Picture: NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has secured a preservation order over more than R3 million worth of property belonging to seven people linked to an alleged gold syndicate.

The order, obtained in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on 8 January, is to preserve various properties belonging to:

Bethuel Ngobeni

Lerato Bathebeng

Poppy Mathongwane

Dumisani Moyo

Nhlanhla Leon Magwaca

Neo Susan Duba

Thabo Sechele

Assets seized

NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said before this order, the AFU managed to obtain three other preservation orders.

“All four orders amount to a total of over R20 million which are 55 vehicles, 10 properties in Khutsong and Carletonville, as well as R91 000 cash and valuable assets. This emanates from a criminal investigation by the Director of Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI) that resulted in six accused being arrested. They alleged to be illegal mining kingpins and their wives.

“This syndicate is mainly comprised of foreign nationals from Zimbabwe and Mozambique, who fraudulently acquired South African identity documents, Mahanjana said.

Auction

Mahanjana said the next step is to apply for the forfeiture orders, and once granted, the properties will be sold at public auction and proceeds paid into the Criminal Asset Recovery Account (CARA).

“The trial against the nine accused who are facing various charges including money laundering and racketeering, is set to start on 24 July in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria after it was transferred from the Oberholzer Magistrate’s Court.”

Mahanjana said the Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi is grateful for the investigation conducted by the DPCI on this matter which illustrates the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies working together to fight against organised crime.

“He also welcomes this order as it demonstrates the NPA’s continuous fight against organised crime at the highest level,” Mahanjana said.

