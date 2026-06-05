AFU strikes blow against cyber fraud with R1.7m forfeiture

The forfeiture order emanates from a sophisticated online scam involving the unlawful diversion of pension funds.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in the Eastern Cape has struck a decisive blow against cyber‑enabled fraud, securing a High Court order to forfeit R1.7 million siphoned through a sophisticated online pension scam and return it to the rightful beneficiary.

This follows a preservation of property order granted by the court on 22 January 2026.

Forfeited funds

According to the NPA, the R1.7 million was held in a Standard Bank account in the name of Mandisa Ntauzana (Pty) Ltd, which was to be forfeited to the state, and payable to the victim of the unlawful activities.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the court further ordered that the forfeited funds, together with any accrued interest, be paid to the victim, who was the sole beneficiary of the pension benefit targeted in an online fraud scheme.

“The forfeiture order emanates from a sophisticated online scam involving the unlawful diversion of pension funds belonging to the victim.

“On 14 January 2025, an employee at Dold and Stone Attorneys in Port Alfred was following up with the Consolidated Retirement Fund (CRF) regarding outstanding pension payments after discrepancies were identified in the beneficiary’s records and bank account,” Tyali said.

Pension benefit

On 18 February 2025, the CRF advised that a portion of the pension benefit had already been paid to the victim on 16 January 2025, while the remaining portion had allegedly been paid directly to the victim on 19 December 2024.

Further verification revealed that payment instructions had been received via an email purporting to originate from the victim, directing that the funds be transferred into a Standard Bank estate account.

Investigation

Tyali said the investigation established that the instruction was fraudulent.

“A proof of payment in the amount of R1.7 million was issued, and the funds were transferred into the account. It was later confirmed that the email address and banking details used did not belong to the victim.

“A fraudulent profile was also created at Nedbank in his name, reflecting a balance of R2.6 million,” Tyali said.

Criminal case

A criminal case was subsequently opened, and despite the processing of the pension benefit, the victim did not receive any funds, even though he was the sole legitimate beneficiary of the pension fund.

Tyali added that the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) conducted a parallel investigation and successfully traced the funds transferred on 16 January 2026 into the preserved account.

“Considering the suspicious nature of the transaction, the FIC placed a temporary freeze on the funds pending the outcome of preservation proceedings, which ultimately culminated in the granting of the preservation order.”

Law enforcement

The Acting Director of Public Prosecutions for the Eastern Cape Division, Advocate Samkelo Mtwana, commended the outcome and the successful forfeiture order.

Mtwana said the outcome reinforces the commitment of law enforcement agencies to ensure that cyber-enabled financial crimes are effectively disrupted, perpetrators are deprived of the proceeds of crime, and victims are duly protected and reimbursed.