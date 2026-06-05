JUST IN: Nine police officers suspended over Medicare 24 tender probe

The officers were charged with failing to perform their duties.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has confirmed the suspension of nine police officers who served on the Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC) in relation to the Medicare 24 tender process.

According to police, the officers were suspended this week.

Suspensions

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the affected members have been placed on suspension pending the finalisation of disciplinary and related investigations.

“The Saps remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency and ethical conduct in all its operations.

“As the matter is subject to ongoing processes, the Saps will not comment further at this stage,” Mathe said.

The suspended officers will return to the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 26 June with their co-accused, as part of an ongoing fraud case.

They are currently out on bail of between R40 000 and R80 000.

Medicare24 contract

The irregular contract, which was awarded in 2024, has been at the centre of proceedings of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and a parliamentary inquiry into crime networks infiltrating the South African Police Service (Saps) and criminal justice system.

In November last year, murder accused tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala reluctantly explained how his company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, was awarded the R360 million South African Police Service (Saps) health services contract.

While the contract was advertised for R360 million, R600 million was available in the Saps budget.

Saps chief financial officer (CFO), Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane, told Parliament’s ad hoc committee that the contract was flagged as a possible irregular expenditure in the first week of March 2024 and confirmed as irregular in May.

R466 million was disclosed as irregular expenditure.

The idea of Medicare24 Tshwane District came through Mike van Wyk, who lives on the same estate as Matlala.

Officers arrested

In March, at least 12 high-ranking police officers and a company director were arrested in connection with the awarding of the irregular R360 million tender to Matlala’s company, Medicare 24 Tshwane District.

The group was handcuffed by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) in a series of raids on Tuesday night.