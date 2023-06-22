Agoa renewal: ‘Govt briefed Winde before his US visit to avoid embarrassment’

By Narissa Subramoney

If government saw Western Cape Premier Alan Winde‘s United States trip over the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) as overstepping, they were careful not to show it.

Winde is desperately lobbying for continued US support, relating to the renewal of the country’s participation in Agoa.

South Africa’s ongoing romance with Russia has provoked ire from powerful trade partners such as the US, with the latter threatening economic sanctions on SA.

During the weekly Cabinet briefing on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni acknowledged that a ‘delegation’ had recently visited the US, but emphasised there would be other ‘envoys with ministers’ that are expected to meet with G7 countries about South Africa’s position on Russia’s invasion on Ukraine.

ALSO READ: Kicking SA out of Agoa will hit hard

US lobbying to remove SA from Agoa since 2019

“Agoa negotiations with the US are not new… The US has always wanted to remove South Africa from Agoa, for one reason or the other,” said Ntshavheni.

“This time around, they indicated that South Africa is no longer a developing country, it is a developed country that is benefitting the most from Agoa.”

This past week, Winde met with officials from the US House Foreign Affairs Committee in Washington DC.

But South Africa’s so-called elevated status to developed nation wasn’t mentioned, instead US officials stressed that “Agoa comes with stringent responsibilities which beneficiary nations must strive to uphold”.

“Premier Winde reassured stakeholders of the provincial government’s deep commitment to the rule of law – a key eligibility criteria to remain within Agoa – and is vehemently opposed to Russia’s illegal and brutal invasion of Ukraine,” said Western Cape Premier spokesperson Regan Thaw.

ALSO READ: US lawmakers want SA punished for its stance over Russia

Winde ‘likes to embarrass himself’

Ntshavheni’s struggled to conceal her disdain when pressed on the matter.

“Premier Winde likes to be popular and he does things to be popular. Government has long been engaging on this round of Agoa renewal since 2019. However, as premier Winde notified the president that he is going to the US and he is going to discuss Agoa, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition briefed him on the progress [made] so that he doesn’t embarrass us,” said Ntshavheni.

“It’s fine when he embarrasses himself in this country. But when he embarrasses himself in the US – it’s a reflection on South Africa. We noted that he went there and made sure we get him prepped.”

While in the US, Winde lobbied for continued American support, specifically for Western Cape businesses, companies and more importantly the province’s workers.

ALSO READ: Presidency slams talks of sanctions against SA as ‘reckless and alarmist’

“Having made the Western Cape government’s case at the House of Representatives, the delegation moved onto the upper house of Congress – the Senate – meeting with representatives from the Delaware Senator Christopher Coons’ office,” said Thaw.

“While Senator Coons has an affinity for South Africa, he was also disappointed at recent developments involving the national government and the apparent non-alignment of the South African government regarding the Ukrainian invasion.

“Many workers have benefited in both countries from trade relations with the USA being the 2nd largest export market for South Africa totaling R192.99 billion in 2021,” said Winde.

ALSO READ: SA govt denies US claims of supplying weapons to Russia, clarifies inquiry establishment

US in support of re-authorisation with Agoa

The Western Cape government delegation also held a series of meetings with international financial institutions such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund to further deepen relations, as well as private sector investors eager to expand their business operations or looking to invest in the Western Cape’s burgeoning and resilient economy.

Stakeholders from the US Chamber of Commerce reportedly “enthusiastically indicated that they support South Africa’s re-authorisation with Agoa”.

“We will make every effort to protect our country’s re-authorisation to Agoa by demonstrating our commitment to all eligibility criteria,” Winde said.