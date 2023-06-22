Ntshavheni insists normal protocols were followed in Poland debacle, slams ‘negative’ media

By Molefe Seeletsa

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says government will use diplomatic channels to establish what happened between President Cyril Ramaphosa’s security detail and the authorities in Poland ahead of the Russia-Ukraine peacekeeping mission.

This is after South African Airways (SAA) chartered flight was grounded for more than 24 hours at the Chopin Airport in Warsaw last week.

Poland authorities had raised concerns over travel documents and undeclared “dangerous goods”.

The president’s security detail – including members of the South African Police Service (Saps) – as well as a contingent of journalists, who were unable to cover the peace mission, were on board the flight.

Normal protocols

Briefing the media on Thursday, Ntshavheni said these events were unfortunate, but dismissed the suggestion that the passengers were detained.

Ntshavheni insisted that the South African authorities had the correct documentation.

“On our part, everything was done according to the normal protocols that are done. And also, to be clear, the SAA [South African Airways] plane was a charter, it was not a commercial flight and the rules that apply to commercial flights do not apply to a charter flight, so they can carry whatever needs to be carried by the delegation,” she said.

“There were [no] dangerous goods, [but were] weapons that form part of the protection of our president. It’s normal [because] all presidents, as they travel internationally, travel with their security and weapons with the permits.”

The minister revealed the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) will pursue discussion on the matter through appropriate diplomatic mechanisms and channels.

“Dirco is considering measures to be taken in addition to the work that has been done. There is work that Dirco is doing with the client department, which in this case, will be the South African Police Service who will then say where things went wrong, but also tell us where have we as a country been offended in terms of diplomatic protocols. We will then take the necessary preventative measures.”

She also denied that Ramaphosa had no security with him when he travelled to Ukraine while the rest were left behind in Poland.

“There was an advanced team travelling with full protection of the president. He was at no stage under threat.”

Media negativity

Ntshavheni lamented media’s approach to the incident, saying the president’s peace mission was a success.

“The focus on the negativity of our media in South Africa should not deter us from the efforts that this government and African leaders are making in resolving this conflict. It is for the first time that African leaders get involved in the resolution of a conflict in Europe. It has always been Europeans being involved in resolving conflicts in Africa,” she said.

“We shouldn’t be lashed for a small matter. The focus should be on the peace mission and apologies were extended to the journalists who found themselves caught up in that diplomatic incident.”

She further hit back at critics questioning the cost of the security deployment on taxpayers.

“The security detail of the president will never give you a breakdown because next you will want to say what was their deployment and that will compromise the security of the president. It is never done.”

The minister confirmed the South African government will participate in further engagements at the Africa Union-Russia Summit expected to be held in Moscow next month.

She added that the summit may possibly see a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war.