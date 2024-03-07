Ailing SANDF needs private funding injection – industry body

Industry association says the SANDF's luckluster performance negatively affects SA's global image in the defence industry.

The AMD says SANDF desperately needs the private sector to step in. Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association of SA (AMD) says it’s time government considers a new funding model to save the struggling SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

AMD CEO Sandile Ndlovu says private-public funding has been successfully implemented by military powerhouses across the world.

Underfunded and ill-equipped, many industry experts have likened SANDF’s deterioration to the state-capture aftermath of SOEs such as Eskom and SAA.

Private funding ‘a global trend’

The recent deaths of soldiers sent on a peacekeeping mission to the volatile DRC drew widespread concerns, with many wondering whether the country’s armed forces will ever be fixed.

However, Ndlovu believes that private companies can help pull back the defence force from the brink of collapse.

“As an industry, we believe that it’s time for government to explore a private-public funding model. This approach offers a pragmatic and immediate solution to our fiscal constraints.

“By allowing private companies to assume financial responsibility for developing and delivering military systems, the government can commit to paying for these systems over an extended period.

“This model aligns with the global trend of engaging private sectors in defence funding, allowing for innovation, efficiency, and sustainable military capabilities,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Attacks a stain on SA’s global image

According to Ndlovu, South Africa’s defence industry rivals the top industry players globally.

In contrast, the attacks on peacekeeping soldiers are fast becoming a stain on the country’s image and the reliability of its military equipment. he added.

“The reality is that the Treasury simply does not have the funds needed to bolster our military and purchase the necessary armament and other equipment needed for peacekeeping missions and state security.

“We cannot afford to let bureaucratic constraints hinder our ability to address immediate operational challenges

“Faced with increasing costs, demands for missions on the continent, and smaller budgets the SANDF is slowly being hamstrung.”

Of concern, said Ndlovu, is the perception of unreliable equipment that affects not only the soldiers but global standing as a provider of quality military hardware.

This could lead to potential clients abroad questioning the industry’s capability to deliver dependable products, impacting the export potential, he added.

Defence issues ‘ignored by political parties’

Approximately 95% of the arms and equipment produced by the South African industry is shipped to 25 countries in Africa, as well as countries in Europe, the Middle East, and south-east Asia.

Some military vehicles manufactured in South Africa are sold to the American armed forces for use in Afghanistan and Iraq, said Ndlovu.

“Other vehicles are currently being used in United Nations (UN) missions in Somalia and Mali.

“Yet, our successes on the global stage are overshadowed when our military faces operational failures, questioning the reliability of our equipment.

“The root causes of these failures are multifaceted, ranging from long-term defunding of the SANDF to limitations in the procurement system.

“The ANC’s recent decision not to list defence or national security as priorities in its 2024 election manifesto highlights just how low it has sunk on the totem pole.

“They are not alone, however, as most political parties in South Africa have glossed over both key points of discussion in recent times,” he said.

