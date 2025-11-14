G20 visitors, make happy memories

While South Africa may be a mess, we hope you meet ordinary people who are just as fantastic as our wine and wildlife.

Dear G20 visitors, welcome to South Africa.

You may not notice it, but behind the façade of fixed-up roads and always-on electricity, this country is a bit of a mess.

And, when we say mess, we’re talking about more than the traffic jams your blue-light convoys are going to cause for us ordinary Gauteng mortals.

We’re talking about a country run by criminals, some of whom mug us from parliament, rather than from darkened streets.

You may have heard that we were once called “The Rainbow Nation” by Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

We are no more – at least if you surf social media to get an idea of the South African psyche.

ALSO READ: Joburg’s G20 clean up: ‘How can you sweep your house only when you have visitors?’

The gulf between races is widening, thanks to a newly resurgent white right, spurred on by their hero in the White House, who believes there is persecution of whites – and, particularly, Afrikaners.

Funnily enough, though, there have been few takers for Mr Donald Trump’s offer of a green card future in the land of the Stars and Stripes.

We watch TV and we know that while we might be a mess, so, too, is America.

We hope you meet ordinary people. They’re as fantastic as our wine and wildlife.

We hope you take home happy memories.

NOW READ: Ntshavheni: US attitude towards South Africa has nothing to do with G20