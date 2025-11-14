Morning Fix: Farm reform leaves workers behind | G20 visitors, make happy memories

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 14 November 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with news of farm workers being excluded from profits and management decisions. More than three decades after South Africa’s first farm worker equity schemes were introduced, the initiative meant to transform agricultural ownership and uplift rural labourers has largely failed.

A report by the Legal Resources Centre (LRC), titled South African Farm Workers Equity Schemes: A Promise Unfulfilled, has exposed systemic failures, corruption and government neglect. These issues rendered the programme a hollow promise for thousands of farm workers who were supposed to become part-owners in the farms they work.

G20 visitors, make happy memories

Dear G20 visitors, welcome to South Africa.

You may not notice it, but behind the façade of fixed-up roads and always-on electricity, this country is a bit of a mess. And, when we say mess, we’re talking about more than the traffic jams your blue-light convoys are going to cause for us ordinary Gauteng mortals.

We’re talking about a country run by criminals, some of whom mug us from parliament, rather than from darkened streets.

You may have heard that we were once called “The Rainbow Nation” by Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

‘SA should export more to China’

China’s ambassador to South Africa, Wu Peng, wants to see South Africa expand and diversify its exports to China. This will meet the consumer needs of the Chinese population.

The balance of trade between the two countries currently favours China. However, Wu said he would like to see more South African goods exported to China. This expansion should extend beyond agricultural products into other areas.

Matrics, here’s what you are writing today

With matrics concluding week 4 of the 2025 matric examinations, they still have some subjects to tackle before the end.

According to the Department of Basic Education, final examinations for both National Senior Certificate (NSC) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) are set to conclude on 27 November 2025.

NSC and IEB examinations continue on Friday, 14 November, with pupils writing several exams.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am, and NSC students will write the following:

Life Sciences Paper 1

IEB candidates will write the following subject:

Consumer Studies Hospitality Studies

Rassie Erasmus looks to the future with Bok team to take on Italy

Springbok utility back Canan Moodie seems to be the front runner to take the Bok No13 jersey from veteran Jesse Kriel in the future.

Rassie Erasmus has his eyes firmly on the future with the relatively youthful team he has named to take on Italy in their end-of-year-tour match in Turin on Saturday (kick-off 2:40pm).

Captain Siya Kolisi (34), Franco Mostert (34), Jean Kleyn (32), Handré Pollard (31) and Marco van Staden (30) are the only players in the starting 15 over 30. While on the bench it is only Kwagga Smith (32), Wilco Louw (31), and RG Snyman (30).

Everyone else in the match 23 are in their 20s, including youngsters like Zachary Porthen (21), Ethan Hooker (22) and Canan Moodie (23).

