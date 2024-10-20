Al Jama-ah commends Gwamanda’s ‘courage and cooperation’, questions timing of his arrest

Gwamanda is accused of violating financial laws and scamming members of the public.

Al Jama-ah has questioned the timing of the arrest of its councillor and former Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

According to Al Jama-ah, Gwamanda handed himself over to the Protea North police station on Friday, 18 October.

He appeared in court the same day on charges of fraud and was granted bail pending further investigation.

Gwamanda allegations

The allegations against Gwamanda, the MMC of Community Development in Joburg, were initially raised by former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse in May 2023.

Phalatse accused Gwamanda of violating financial laws and scamming members of the public.

“It is alleged that Cllr Kabelo Gwamanda, through his entity iThemba Lama Afrika, swindled innocent residents into investing in a funeral/investment scheme. However, when it was time for investors to claim their benefits, they were left stranded,” said Phalatse at the time.

“It is for these reasons that the Democratic Alliance in Johannesburg will be bringing these allegations to the attention of the SAPS for further investigation, along with a victim of this scheme.”

In June, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) confirmed an investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and Gwamanda.

“This confirmation follows increased media interest in the matter. The FSCA emphasises that the existence of an investigation should not be seen as an indication that any person has indeed contravened financial sector law,” the FSCA said.

“The purpose of the investigation is to determine whether any contravention has occurred.”

Al Jama-ah’s response

In response to the allegations, Al Jama-ah demanded a retraction and apology from Phalatse and the DA. The party criticised the DA for sharing the allegations on social media instead of going directly to the police.

“The mayor is a law-abiding citizen, and we would like to provide the DA with the address of the nearest police station in Hillbrow, as they seem to have confused social media with an actual police station,” said the party at the time.

The party dismissed the accusations as “unfounded, false and a calculated attempt to manipulate governance and hinder the delivery of quality services by attacking its political leader in the city.”

Timing of Gwamanda’s arrest

On Sunday, Al Jama-ah said while it respected the rule of law, it questioned the timing of the arrest.

“We are surprised by the timing of law enforcement action, coinciding with Cllr Gwamanda’s appointment to the GNU Clearing House Committee and the eve of the contested renaming of Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive,” the party said in a statement.

“Although we advocate for the enforcement of the law, we would equally appreciate a fair application across the board. The merits of the case are yet to be tested in court.”

The party also commended Gwamanda for his “courage and cooperation.”