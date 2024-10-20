ANC and Hawks ‘investigating’ corruption-accused Premier

When law enforcement is done speaking to Letsoha-Mathae and her husband, the ANC may be next at the door.

Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae’s troubles could get a lot worse amid reports both the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) and her political bosses are investigating her over alleged corruption.

The Citizen last week reported how Letsoha-Mathae and her husband, Mangaung Metro Speaker Lawrence Mathae, were accused of accepting money for favours over a multimillion-rand road tender.

Letsoha-Mathae was MEC for public works and roads at the time.

The Free State government said Letsoha-Mathae had distanced herself from the “malicious and unfounded allegations”, while her husband labelled them as “defamatory”.

Letsoha-Mathae wanted by law enforcement officers and the ANC

But City Press reported on Sunday that the Hawks had not set their eyes on the couple and were looking to interview the pair.

The paper said the ANC is looking at possible disciplinary action against the pair and intends to summon the premier to answer to the allegations.

Sources said the integrity committee has collected information on the matter and believes it can be argued that Letsoha-Mathae broke the party’s rules.

Opposition political parties have also called for action against the pair, with the EFF in the province opening a case of corruption against the couple and Cope calling for the immediate resignation of Letsoha-Mathae.

Why was I sidelined?

In WhatsApp messages seen by The Citizen, CEO of New Beginnings Patrick Phuti alleged he had given the pair two luxury cars and spent large amounts of money to help the premier hold events.

He was given a road contract that was later terminated by the provincial government.

“The reason for my message is to try and find out why I got such bad treatment from you. After I had supported the organisation and the Mathae family with the project I got from the Department of Roads and Transport.

“After so many transactions I made for the Mathae family, all of a sudden I was terminated from the project that benefited you and your husband.

“I have paid invoices and transported people that went with you to the Women’s League conference, I bought a car for Mathae family, [Mercedes] V 300 Class black to be specific, I paid over R400 000 for your event when you were launching the same project, but today it’s like nothing ever happened,” he claimed in the messages.

Dukwana also accused

Former Free State premier and current Speaker of the provincial legislature Mxolisi Dukwana was also dragged into the matter, accused of failing to intervene in the project he allegedly benefited from.

Phuti said he gave Dukwana, who was premier of the Free State at the time, and his family money and gifts.

“I gave you cash amounting to R600 000 at a casino in Welkom before being given the project. I bought a BMW for your son.

“Before my contract was terminated, I spoke to you regarding the matter of my impending termination. You assured me that you would speak to the former MEC [Member of the Executive Council] Mathae. However, that did not happen because now I have been ousted from the project.”

Free State legislature spokesperson Life Mokone acknowledged The Citizen‘s request for comment in response to the allegations. The comment will be included, once received.

Phuti also claimed to have given Dukwana R2 million after the first invoice of the road contract.

“Still you failed to defend me from the former MEC Mathae. This [R2 million payment] was part of the money that made the project suffer. After telling you that the project was suffering, I told you that I had taken money from Bafokeng Funeral Parlour in order for me to sustain the project while you were still the premier.

“Your silence shows that you might have been part of the Mathae family who wanted me off the project.

“When I think about all of this my heart breaks because I have protected you and your son from all of these things,” Phuti further alleged.

Letsoha-Mathae ‘a corruption buster’

During her State of the Province address in August, Letsoha-Mathae warned corrupt government officials would be handed over to law enforcement and prosecuted.

“Under my watch, corrupt officials will be delivered to law enforcement and prosecuted. Corruption breeds unemployment, poverty and inequalities.

“We will strengthen our partnership with the Public Service Commission and law enforcement agencies to combat corruption and maladministration,” Letsoha-Mathae said.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel

