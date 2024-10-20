Level 4 warning: Severe thunderstorms expected in Gauteng on Monday

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng on Monday.

The thunderstorms, accompanied by hail, are also expected to hit most parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the southwestern parts of Mpumalanga, Free State, North West, and the extreme northeastern parts of the Northern Cape.

A similar level warning for disruptive rain has been issued for the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Kouga, Sundays River Valley, Makana, Ndlambe, and Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 21/10/2024

Additionally, an orange level 6 warning has been issued for the coast and adjacent interior between Port Alfred and Richards Bay.

Residents in these areas should be cautious of flooding on roads and in settlements, damage to infrastructure, and major disruptions to traffic flow.

Meanwhile, KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, says the government is fully alert and patrolling freeways and byways.

“We are pleading with motorists to take extra care as our roads are extremely dangerous and slippery,” said Duma.

“We invite motorists to cooperate and work with us to ensure that we make our roads safer.

“Collectively, we must double our efforts to ensure that we end fatalities on our roads.”

Monday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy and cool to warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and cool weather with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the extreme south-west. It will be warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the extreme south and south-west. It will be hot in places in the extreme west.

North West: Cloudy, windy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the extreme south-east.

Free State: Cloudy, windy and cool to warm, with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north-west. It will be cold in the extreme east.

Northern Cape: Fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the east and south. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to southerly.

Western Cape: Fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east but scattered in the far east. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to southeasterly along the south-west coast and south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy in the north-west, otherwise cloudy and cold weather with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread along the coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cold with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north-west. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy and cool weather with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to northeasterly reaching strong at times in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.