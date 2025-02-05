Breaking bad: Prisons minister revokes parole of Alison Botha’s attackers in historic move

Pieter Groenewald is SA's first correctional services minister to overturn parole granted to inmates serving a life sentence.

Justice took a historic course this week when Correctional Services Minister, Dr Pieter Groenewald, revoked the parole of rape survivor Alison Botha’s attackers, Frans du Toit and Theuns Kruger.

It is understood that the so-called “Ripper Rapists” were re-arrested at their respective homes on Monday afternoon.

The Ministry of Correctional Services announced on Tuesday that Groenewald’s decision had been taken in accordance with the Correctional Services Act, which empowered him “to cancel parole for individuals sentenced to life imprisonment”.

Historic first: Alison Botha’s attackers back behind bars

Electing to use that power after obtaining legal opinions on the issue, Groenewald has become the first correctional services minister in South African history to revoke the parole granted to an inmate sentenced to life behind bars.

The newly elected minister’s primary consideration had been “the imperative of protecting and securing the community, particularly in instances where acts of violence against women and children have been committed”.

“Both individuals have been reincarcerated and will remain in custody,” confirmed Groenewald.

‘Threat to society’

The 57-year-old Botha, who has undergone brain surgery to relieve fluid build-up after suffering an aneurysm in September last year, was raped and savagely mutilated almost 30 years ago on the outskirts of Gqeberha.

The “Ripper Rapists” – as they were known in the media at the time – were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Port Elizabeth High Court in August 1995.

In handing down his sentence of life without the possibility of parole, Judge Chris Jansen said he “needed to make it clear they were a threat to society and should never be released”.

ALSO READ: Alison Botha: Rape survivor’s new fight after brain surgery

Parole shock for Alison Botha

Du Toit and Kruger were however released on parole in July 2023 after serving 28 years behind bars.

Their release came as a massive shock to Botha who opposed their parole on multiple occasions.

According to Botha’s lawyer Tania Koen, Botha had not been consulted or given the opportunity to make representations about her attackers’ potential release. and was not consulted beforehand.

Victim-offender dialogue

Speaking to News24 after revoking Du Toit and Kruger’s parole, Groenewald stressed the importance of victim-offender dialogue.

“When I make a consideration on lifers in general, it is also important to me to ensure that there was victim-offender dialogue and … that the victim must have the opportunity to give inputs before the parole [authorities], and it must be part of the consideration before approval or not,” he said.

‘I can breathe again’

Koen told Algoa FM that an overjoyed Botha welcomed the news of her attackers’ reincarceration.

“When I told her, she said she is so relieved said she was relieved and it felt like she could breathe again.”

Koen hailed the move as a victory for not only Botha, but for all victims.

“We want to express our gratitude and respect to Minister Groenewald and his team for making an informed decision after carefully considering the law.”

Vicious rape attack on Alison Botha

Botha’s headline-grabbing gang rape on 18 December 1994, shocked South Africans to the core.

The then insurance broker was 27 years old when Frans du Toit and Theuns Kruger abducted her and left her for dead at Schoenmakerskop, a remote beach outside Gqeberha, after brutally raping and attacking her with a knife.

The two stabbed her more than 36 times in her abdomen and nearly decapitated her when they slit her throat 17 times.

The act of slashing her windpipe when they cut her throat actually gave Alison the chance to breathe better and is possibly why she survived.

‘Ripper rapists’ out on bail

Du Toit and Kruger were both out on bail for similar offences at the time of committing the heinous act.

According to accomplished author Marianne Thamm who ghostwrote Botha’s bestseller I Have Life, the two men were buttering bread with the knife they had used to disembowel Alison when they were arrested soon afterwards.

They were also allegedly planning to abduct and murder another victim on the day of their arrest.