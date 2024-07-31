Amapanyaza to be retrained as Gauteng Traffic Officers

More than 3000 undocumented foreign nationals have been sent back home since Gauteng Crime Wardens were activated

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says the province will be pulling most crime wardens, also known as Amapanyaza, off the streets for further training.

Lesufi confirmed this during the Department of Community Safety budget vote at the Gauteng legislature on Wednesday.

According to Lesufi, the crime wardens will now be trained to become Gauteng Traffic Officers.

Crime wardens get guns

Lesufi said since the wardens were activated more than a year ago 3000 undocumented foreign nationals had been sent back home.

“To date, 3768 undocumented foreign nationals have been returned to their own countries. To date, 1727 drug lords have been arrested. To date, 2418 people that have been found with illegal substances have been arrested,” he said.

Lesufi said other victories included the arrest of hundreds of drunken drivers and the closure of numerous drinking spots.

“This is as a result of the more than 6 000 young men and women appointed a year ago to protect this province,” he said.

Lesufi also announced several new crime-fighting units in Gauteng, including an anti-land invasion unit and units that will protect Eskom and Rand Water infrastructure.

“The anti-land invasion unit will protect all land in our province. We are establishing two new units that will protect two critical installations in our province they will protect Eskom facilities, including transformers and Rand Water installations,” he said.

Lesufi said over 1 000 military veterans will also play a role in crime-fighting activities in Gauteng.

He said the total budget for the Department of Community Safety for 2024-2025 is R2.3 billion.

The Department of Community Safety has been taken into the Premier’s office and does not have an MEC as its head.

Lesufi said Gauteng would use technology such as drones and the leasing of helicopters to fight crime in the province.

He also spoke about the installation of cameras in critical areas, especially in the Johannesburg CBD, to boost crime-fighting efforts.