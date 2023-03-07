ANC Limpopo at loggerheads over mayor

The ANC in Limpopo is in a war with itself after the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) publicly announced its displeasure at the election of one of its own, Louisa Shongwe, as new mayor for the embattled Lephalale Local Municipality. Appointment Shongwe was appointed mayor for the beleaguered council last Wednesday, ousting the former mayor Nico Pienaar of the Democratic Alliance and con[1]tender Aaron Mokgehle, who is supported by the ANC PEC in the province. But while many were jubilant after the Electoral Commission of South Africa announced her the victor, her bosses, in Modimolle’s Waterberg ANC region and at...

Appointment

Shongwe was appointed mayor for the beleaguered council last Wednesday, ousting the former mayor Nico Pienaar of the Democratic Alliance and con[1]tender Aaron Mokgehle, who is supported by the ANC PEC in the province.

But while many were jubilant after the Electoral Commission of South Africa announced her the victor, her bosses, in Modimolle’s Waterberg ANC region and at Frans Mohlala House (ANC Limpopo headquarters) were not happy at all.

‘Deaf ear’

The two structures distanced themselves from her election, claiming she had turned a deaf ear to instructions. “The mere fact that she accepted the nomination and the subsequent election is reason enough that she ostensibly defied her own party – the ANC,” said PEC spokesperson Jimmy Machaka.

In a statement yesterday, the party said it was disappointed about the current developments at the Lephalale municipal council.

“The ANC in Limpopo would like to reaffirm its decision that Aaron Mokgehle is its only mayoral candidate.

Any other candidate outside the decision of the ANC is a clear sign of defiance,” the statement read. It further said the PEC had directed its officials to engage with the leadership of Waterberg region on the state of the organisation and governance in all municipalities in the region.

Directive

“We have further directed the PEC sub-committee on legislature and governance to conduct a performance assessment of all Lephalale councillors and present the report back to the PEC.”

The protracted political fuel in Lephalale is affecting service de[1]livery in communities. Grace Pilusa of Marapong Village is one of its angriest residents.

“Our roads have turned into dongas, people are drinking from the same source as wild animals while our parks resemble inter[1]mingled forests of frustration since the fight for mayorship begun in 2021,” she said.

“When this council was still under the political leadership of the previous mayor, there was no ANC against the ANC. But now that he is gone, the party is in a war against in self.”

Lonia Motsepe, a student at Lephalale Further Education and Training College, said the councillors must make peace with the provincial leadership as “when elephants fight, the grass suffers”.

