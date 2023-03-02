ANC Limpopo: Third mayor for embattled Lephalale municipality

Alex Japho Matlala

The embattled Lephalale local municipality in Limpopo has its third mayor in just two and half years because of protracted political infighting in the ANC-led council.

The first mayor was Alpheus Thulare, appointed just after the 2021 local government elections. But his mayorship did not last for long after the Limpopo ANC’s provincial executive committee ordered him to resign to make way for the election of another councillor, Aaron Mokgehle.

Unwanted

Although Mokgehle seemed to be the Limpopo ANC’s favourite, most of his comrades in the council did not want him.

They instead voted with the opposition that saw Democratic Alliance’s Nico Pienaar elected as the second mayor for the municipality in less than 12 months.

This week, another special council sitting at the municipal chamber saw the ANC divided over Mokgehle becoming mayor.

But it was those against Mokgehle’s appointment, who won 15 seats, who made a less popular but experienced councillor Luisa Shongwe the third mayor.

Mokgehle received seven votes while Pienaar received four and three ballot papers spoilt. ANC Women’s League convenor in the Waterberg region, Wilhelmina Modise, said Shongwe is a former councillor in ward 5 and served as member of the Lephalale’s executive council for two consecutive terms.

“She knows her story well and we believe in her, especially now that she is going to work with the municipal manager, who is also a woman,” said Modise.

“This is the time for women to show their male counterparts that they can lead. We will make sure service delivery is a reality.” Shongwe could not be reached for comment.

