ANC mayor in North West on sick leave after sex video leak

Norah Mahlangu, an ANC mayor in Tswaing Local Municipality was embarrassed after her video was allegedly leaked to various members of her party. Picture: iStock

The mayor of the Ngaka Modiri Molema District in North West has taken a one-month sick leave after an explicit nude sex video of her was leaked in a WhatsApp group of her party’s provincial structures.

Norah Mahlangu, an ANC mayor in Tswaing Local Municipality, was embarrassed after her video was allegedly leaked to various party members in the province this week.

Sex video

In the video, which has been widely circulated on social media platforms, Mahlangu can be seen on a bed removing her black bra to expose her breasts.

The video then moves onto a raunchier scene, which got social media users red-faced.

Sick leave

Sam Letlakane, speaker of the Tswaing Local Municipality legislature, told The Citizen Mahlangu had taken sick leave.

“The mayor is on leave from February 15th to March 16th. Yes, we are aware of the video.”

Letlakane said Mahlangu is probing the video leak.

“The mayor is undertaking an investigation into the matter. She is now consulting law enforcement agencies for further investigations.”

Interim mayor

Letlakane said it’s unclear who leaked the video.

He said Nkegisang Joseph has been appointed interim mayor until Mahlangu returns to work.

ANC politicians and sex videos

Malusi Gigaba

Mahlangu is not the first ANC politician to trend on social media for explicit sexual content.

In 2018, a sexually explicit video featuring former Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba went viral on social media.

Gigaba claimed his phone was hacked.

Gigaba’s video was then shared on Pornhub, a pornographic website, by a user with the pseudonym Coronzo, with the clip garnering thousands of views.

It further exposed Gigaba, who insisted that the footage was meant for his wife, but it was revealed he never sent it to her.

Zanele Sifuba

Four years later, ANC speaker at the Free State legislature, Zanele Sifuba, broke the internet after a leaked sex video surfaced on social media, setting various platforms abuzz.

The video, widely circulated on Twitter, showed Sifuba pleasuring herself while on a video call with an unknown man.

According to reports, the man in the video, alleged to be a Nigerian national, apparently released the video of Sifuba after she reportedly refused to pay R300 000 in hush money.

The video was released on a Tuesday night, 8 November 2022, after explicit photos of Sifuba on the same call were leaked the previous month.

