Eastern Cape ANC reshuffle fuels succession battle tensions

The sidelining of Ngcukayitobi has intensified speculation about internal succession battles ahead of 2027.

The ANC secretary-general’s office at Luthuli House appears determined to push Eastern Cape ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi out – by hook or by crook.

His exclusion from the top ranks of the newly imposed provincial task team (PTT) has sent shockwaves through party structures, raising questions about the motives for his sidelining and the broader implications for the ANC’s succession battles ahead of 2027.

Ngcukayitobi sidelined in Eastern Cape reshuffle

This is the last-ditch attempt to isolate him after the top structures lost their battle in a court of law in March.

Ngcukayitobi, once earmarked to succeed premier Oscar Mabuyane, has been relegated to the status of “additional member” in the PTT, an interim structure imposed by the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) to replace the expired provincial executive committee (PEC).

This demotion, widely seen as constructive dismissal, comes after the Eastern Cape High Court in KuGompo halted the provincial elective conference scheduled for 27-30 March.

The interdict was a blow to national secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and his allies, who had sought to prevent Ngcukayitobi from emerging as provincial chair against the incumbent Mabuyane.

Succession politics take centre stage

The sidelining is not merely about provincial politics but is deeply intertwined with national ambitions.

Mbalula, who harbours presidential aspirations for 2027, is believed to view Mabuyane as a crucial ally capable of delivering the Eastern Cape’s influential bloc of votes.

The Eastern Cape has become the ANC’s largest membership base after KwaZulu-Natal was usurped by Jacob Zuma for his uMkhonto weSizwe party.

By contrast, Ngcukayitobi, older brother of advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi, is seen as a disruptive force, regarded as too independent, too willing to challenge irregularities and insufficiently aligned with Luthuli House’s succession plans.

His removal is striking, given his elected, full-time role as provincial secretary remunerated by the party.

His replacement by Helen Sauls-August, speaker of the Eastern Cape legislature and former MEC for human settlements, underscores the deliberate nature of the reshuffle.

The new PTT leadership imposed by Luthuli House is headed by Mabuyane as convenor, with Mlungisi Mvoko as deputy convenor and Sauls-August as coordinator, and consolidates power firmly in Mabuyane’s camp.

Other top five members include deputy coordinator Nanziwe Rulashe and fund-raiser Zolile Williams, while Ngcukayitobi tops the list of less-powerful additional members.

Mbalula justified the NEC’s decision by citing constitutional provisions and the expiry of the PEC’s term.

He emphasised compliance with the court’s interdict issued on 26 March, framing the PTT as a necessary interim measure.

Allegations of political targeting emerge

Yet, behind the procedural language lies a political manoeuvre to sideline Ngcukayitobi in favour of Mabuyane.

Ngcukayitobi writing to the ANC leadership, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, about irregularities in branch processes before the March conference, further fuelled suspicions that he was targeted for being a whistle-blower.

Supporters claim Ngcukayitobi was also accused, without evidence, of engaging with Zuma’s MK party.

His associates dismissed the claim as baseless, but the smear added to the narrative of him being “untrustworthy.”

While Mbalula strengthens his own presidential bid by having Mabuyane on his side, his action is alienating grassroots members, who view Ngcukayitobi as a principled leader and the next chair whose time has come.