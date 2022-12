Steering clear of responding to questions regarding the controversial Phala Phala game farm saga, ANC electoral committee chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe yesterday announced a gender-balanced provisional list of top 200 names of members, nominated by branches to serve on the party's national executive committee (NEC) – saying the vetting process to weed out those with criminal records, was ongoing. Unease Amid an atmosphere of unease over the impact of the finding by the independent parliamentary panel into Phala, which has found President Cyril Ramaphosa to have a case to answer on millions stashed on his game farm, the ANC NEC is...

Steering clear of responding to questions regarding the controversial Phala Phala game farm saga, ANC electoral committee chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe yesterday announced a gender-balanced provisional list of top 200 names of members, nominated by branches to serve on the party’s national executive committee (NEC) – saying the vetting process to weed out those with criminal records, was ongoing.

Unease

Amid an atmosphere of unease over the impact of the finding by the independent parliamentary panel into Phala, which has found President Cyril Ramaphosa to have a case to answer on millions stashed on his game farm, the ANC NEC is today expected to deliberate and take a decision on the matter – threatening to further divide the party along factional lines.

Nomination process not final

Asked to explain the inclusion in the list of disgraced former Social Development minister Bathabile Dlamini, who was earlier this year convicted of perjury by the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, for lying under oath during an inquiry on the 2018 SA Social Security Agency grant payments debacle, Motlanthe said the nomination process was not yet final.

Explained Motlanthe: “This list is work-in-progress because the vetting process in ongoing and may change.

“There is also an opportunity for delegates to the national conference to nominate leaders from the floor, with the ballot paper being informed by the outcome of the final nomination process.

“The names we have read out, reflect ANC members who have confirmed accepting nomination by branches.

“So, if any of the names does not meet the criteria, as set out by the rules and the ANC constitution, that may lead to a disqualification of a nominated member – a development that will be appropriately communicated to the affected comrades.

“In working through this data, we have not quite reached a point where we analyse the trends, other than to say the ANC faces difficulties in when it comes to the gender parity question.

“It is clear that very few ANC male comrades see it as their duty and responsibility to nominate capable female comrades to serve in party leadership structures like the NEC.

“Equally, it is also very clear that the women, as organised under the ANC Women’s League, are also not nominating women to positions of leadership.

“It is a serious problem that the ANC has to attend to, because the rules compel us to give effect to the 50-50 gender parity objective.

“Clearly, the message has not yet sunk in the minds of comrades.

“The ANC constitution dictates that the final 86 NEC should reflected a 5—50 gender parity.”

Nominations

In the top 10 of the nomination list are former KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala (1 447), Malusi Gigaba (1 366), Mduduzi Manana ((1 268), David Masondo (1 195), Fikile Mbalula ((1 1 92), Stella Ndabeni- Abrahams ((1 170), Ronald Lamola (1 140), David Makhura (1 107), Thoko Didiza (1 104) and Andile Lungisa (1 013).

Lagging behind in the nomination race were Ramaphosa detractors – Lindiwe Sisulu (722), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (480) and Phumulo Masualle (225).

Motlanthe said nominees have already furnished the committee with financials and sources of funding.

“We have sent out reminders – not only about financials – but about the so-called campaign managers.

“From time-to-time, someone would pop up and say: ‘I am so and so’s campaign manager’.

“We have stressed that the campaign managers and the teams should be introduced to us because, at times their conduct may lead to the disqualification of their principals – due to working outside of set rules,” he said.

