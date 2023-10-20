ANC set to march in solidarity with Gaza and Palestinians

Following a surprise attack by Hamas militants, Israel has besieged Gaza, enforcing a blockade and deploying tens of thousands of troops.

The ANC is set to march in solidarity with the Palestinian people on Friday, 20 October. Photo: iStock

As the conflict in Gaza continues with thousands having being killed so far, the African National Congress (ANC) is set to march in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The governing party said the demonstration on Friday morning at Belgrave Square Park in Hatfield, Tshwane, is intended to highlight the plight of the Palestinian people while calling for peace and talks between Palestine and Israel.

“The demonstration is organised by a number of civil society, community and faith-based organisations. The ANC‘s participation in this initiative is in line with our long-standing support for a two-state solution to one of the longest running conflict in the Middle East,” a statement read.

Israeli embassy

During the briefing on the outcomes of the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Wednesday, secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the party will march to the Israeli embassy.

“The NEC expressed profound concerns at the escalation of conflict between Palestine and Israel, resulting in the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians in both countries. The NEC reiterates the long-held position on the peaceful resolution of the conflict between Palestine and Israel by creating two states as a permanent solution premised on the 1967 borders.

“In this regard, the NEC adopted a comprehensive solidarity programme with the people of Palestine to bring about their right to self-determination and push for a genuine resumption of peace talks towards a lasting and just solution,” Mbalula said.

At least 1 400 people have died in the conflict since 7 October, when Gaza-based Hamas militants have fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise attack.

Since then, Israel has besieged the Palestinian enclave, launching air strikes, enforcing a blockade and deploying tens of thousands of troops to the border in preparation for an expected ground assault.

War crimes

On Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni described the strike on Gaza‘s al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital as a war crime.

Anger spiked after the hospital was bombed.

The health ministry in Gaza claimed 471 people had died as a result, blaming an Israeli air strike. But Israel denied responsibility, saying an initial investigation showed the strike was caused by a malfunctioning rocket fired by Palestinian group “Islamic Jihad”.

Ntshavheni said the bombing of the hospital must be probed and called for an end to hostilities in the region.

“Cabinet calls on the international community not to allow the perpetration of another holocaust under its watch. The Jewish holocaust is enough stain in the history of mankind for the international community to fold its arms while the Israeli government perpetrate a Palestinian holocaust,” Ntshavheni said.

