Ramaphosa to attend Cairo Peace Summit to discuss Israel-Gaza conflict

The president has been deeply concerned by attacks on civilians, resulting in enormous loss of life and displacement of people.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the Cairo Summit for Peace in Egypt on Saturday as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict rages on, with no sign of a ceasefire on the horizon just yet.

The Presidency said the invitation was extended to Ramaphosa by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Peace summit

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the summit will discuss the ongoing escalation of the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip, the urgent need for humanitarian support and make a call for the resumption of the peace process.

“President Ramaphosa has been deeply concerned by attacks on civilians, resulting in enormous loss of life, displacement of people and the humanitarian crisis that has engulfed the Gaza Strip.

“South Africa has repeatedly called for the immediate cessation of hostilities, return of hostages and the urgent opening of humanitarian corridors. South Africa stands ready to join the global effort that will bring about lasting peace to the Middle East,” said Magwenya.

Protest march

Meanwhile, as the conflict in Gaza continues with thousands having being killed so far, the African National Congress (ANC) is set to march in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The governing party said the demonstration on Friday morning at Belgrave Square Park in Hatfield, Tshwane, is intended to highlight the plight of the Palestinian people while calling for peace and talks between Palestine and Israel.

“The demonstration is organised by a number of civil society, community and faith-based organisations. The ANC‘s participation in this initiative is in line with our long-standing support for a two-state solution to one of the longest running conflict in the Middle East,” a statement read.

During the briefing on the outcomes of the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Wednesday, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party will march to the Israeli embassy.

“The NEC adopted a comprehensive solidarity programme with the people of Palestine to bring about their right to self-determination and push for a genuine resumption of peace talks towards a lasting and just solution,” said Mbalula.

