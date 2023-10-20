South Africa

By Brian Sokutu

20 Oct 2023

Cabinet slams Hamas ‘cowardice’ and Israeli retaliation

The SA Cabinet denounces the recent Hamas attack as a 'cowardly act' while equally criticizing the Israeli government for 'heinous opportunism' in continuing violence.

The scene at Al Ahli hospital in Gaza 18 October 2023 following Tuesday’s blast after the building was hit by an air strike. According to Palestinian authorities in Gaza hundreds of people have been killed in an airstrike to the hospital in Gaza on 17 October. Israel has denied responsibility and said a Hamas rocket misfire caused the blast. More than 3,000 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have been killed according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian Health authority since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. Israel has warned all citizens of the Gaza Strip to move to the south ahead of an expected invasion. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

While condemning what it described as "the cowardly attack by Hamas that killed and injured innocent people", the Cabinet yesterday said it equally slammed "the heinous opportunism of the Israeli government to use Hamas' cowardice in continuing its genocide against the people of Palestine". This, as the ANC is today staging a demonstration outside the Israeli embassy in Pretoria, in protest against the continued retaliatory rocket launch attacks by Israel on the Gaza Strip, which have left thousands dead and many injured. Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing in Pretoria, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said: "Many violations of international…

While condemning what it described as “the cowardly attack by Hamas that killed and injured innocent people”, the Cabinet yesterday said it equally slammed “the heinous opportunism of the Israeli government to use Hamas’ cowardice in continuing its genocide against the people of Palestine”.

This, as the ANC is today staging a demonstration outside the Israeli embassy in Pretoria, in protest against the continued retaliatory rocket launch attacks by Israel on the Gaza Strip, which have left thousands dead and many injured.

Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing in Pretoria, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said: “Many violations of international law have been committed by all sides and Cabinet calls for accountability and justice in response to all those crimes.

“Cabinet calls on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the bombing and the crime of genocide in this conflict.”

Call on internation community to not allow another holocaust

“It also calls on the international community not to allow the perpetration of another holocaust,” said Ntshavheni.

She said the Jewish holocaust was “enough stain in the history of mankind, for the international community to fold its arms while the Israeli government perpetrate a Palestinian holocaust.

“Cabinet believes the international community must be seized with finding a permanent security solution for the people of Israel and Palestine, through the settlement of the two-state solution – founded on the 1947 borders,” she said.

“Cabinet calls on the Israeli government to stop the bombardment of civilian establishments, such as hospitals, schools, homes and for the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow the passage of aid – including food and medical supplies to the Gaza Strip.

ALSO READ: ‘Gaza hospital strike constitutes war crime’ – Cabinet

“Failure to act by both the ICC and the United Nations will be a demonstration of the total collapse of a rules-based multilateral system,” said Ntshavheni.

Writing in the Daily Maverick, honorary professor of International Relations at Wits University, John Stremlau, made a strong case why South Africa should be afforded the opportunity to mediate in the Middle East conflict.

“At a time when the US and much of Europe identify as supporters of the national security and self-determination of Israel, South Africa’s embrace of similar goals for the people of Palestine may provide a moral and diplomatic counterpoint, should any peace process unfold,” said Stremlau.

“Can there be peace between Palestine and Israel with the prospect of greater justice among and between their diverse people?”

“Might South Africa contribute to making this aspiration a sustainable political reality?”

SA remained “appropriately partisan”

He said as an advocate of a peace process, acceptable to all stakeholders, South Africa remained “appropriately partisan”.

“Following the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, or Belfast Agreement, between a British-backed government and the Irish Republican Army, a potential deal breaker was how to monitor the disarmament agreement,” he said.

“The toughest aspect was recruiting someone acceptable to the terrorists and the oppressor.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa was the IRA’s (Irish Republican Army) choice because of his role in ending apartheid and because he was acceptable to the British.

“His partner in this critical exercise was former Finnish president Martti Ahtisaari.”

ALSO READ: Dirco calls on Israel to cease ‘genocidal campaign against Palestinians’

