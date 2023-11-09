‘I’m the first person to point out that we have a Gupta problem’ − Mbalula on bribery claims

Mbalula vows to take legal action against Mdwaba if he doesn't retract his statements.

The Secretary General of the ANC, Fikile Mbalula has officially opened a case of crimen injuria against Mthunzi Mdwaba at the Sandton Police Station.

He arrived at the police station on 9 November 2023 at around 7am dressed in a sleek blue suit. He was accompanied by an entourage of ANC members.

Mdwaba, a businessman who is the CEO of TZoro IBC, an investment and business consultancy, accused Mbalula and three other ANC Cabinet members of involvement in a R500-million scandal.

Other ministers implicated

Minister of Education Blade Nzimande, Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana were also implicated.

Mdwaba claimed that these officials solicited a 10% bribe from his company’s R5 billion project related to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and a 750,000 jobs deal.

But Mbalula has denied these accusations, stating that it was because Mdwaba is under investigation by the Department of Labour and Employment for trying to divert funds to his private company, that he is now pointing fingers to try to shift accountability.

“I have never supported corrupt activities, in fact, I am the first person to stand up in an NEC meeting and point out that we have a Gupta problem,” Mbalula told the media outside the police station.

“My name will not be associated with corruption, renewal demands of us to take these allegations seriously to a point where we must not tolerate attempts to make light of corruption,” he said.

Mbalula said his legal team will take legal action against Mdwaba if doesn’t retract his statements.

Allegations

Meanwhile, Minister Thulas Nxesi has refuted these allegations.

He said: “I have instructed the Director General (DG) of the Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) and UIF Commissioner to suspend this project pending a full report on all the matters that are raised about it in media reports and related matters.”

“The attacks on myself by Mdwaba began two years ago when we were obliged to withdraw our support for his candidacy for a position in the International Labour Organisation (ILO). Mdwaba blamed me for this, even though it was a government decision, emanating from the emergence of information on his past,” said Nxesi.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde