Dube-Ncube agreed to Duma lifting Springboks trophy, says ANC KZN

Dube-Ncube has also dismissed the criticism, saying she was not overshadowed.

The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube has lauded the people of KwaZulu-Natal for coming out in numbers to celebrate the only four time Rugby World Cup Champions. Photo: KZN Provincial Gov

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal and Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube have downplayed the controversy around provincial chair Siboniso Duma lifting the Ellis Webb Cup during the Springboks’ tour in Durban on Saturday.

Duma faced backlash for lifting the trophy along with Eben Etzebeth during the Boks’ trophy tour in KZN, with Dube-Ncube on the side.

He was accused of bullying and overshadowing Dube-Ncube, as most argued that she should have been the one to lift the trophy.

In a statement, the ANC Women’s League called on leaders to uphold the values of non-sexism and gender equality.

“Gender equality is not just an ideal but a fundamental principle that the ANC identifies with. The actions of Comrade Siboniso Duma demonstrate a regrettable departure from this essential value, perpetuating harmful gender stereotypes which have no place within the ANC or in broader political discourse. Furthermore, this persistent behavior disrupts the harmonious functioning of the provincial government. It impedes the progress and development that the people of KZN rightfully deserve,” it said.

“It is crucial that all members and leaders of the ANC respect the established leadership structures of the government and work collectively toward the betterment of the province and its citizens.”

But the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal dismissed the ANCWL’s statement as an attempt to “isolate” Duma and “weaken” the ANC-led government.

According to the ANC, Dube-Ncube told the party that it had been agreed to allow Duma to lift the trophy.

“Nobhala and officials, please let’s not allow these detractors to play cheap politics at dividing the ANC and the public. We actually laughed with Comrade Mthombeni yesterday about the fact that he is the one that will match Elizabeth because of his height,” she was quoted as saying by the party.

The party called on the ANCWL to do an honest introspection and assess its leaders’ performance at the national level.

“The question is – when given a huge responsibility to manage public funds, have they done so in the best interest of the women of our country? Can they safely state that every cent was spent to benefit the ordinary poor women of our country?”

Responding to the controversy, Dube-Ncube said she was not overshadowed.

“I do not believe that I can be overshadowed. I think I’m woman enough, strong enough, and leader enough. I do not believe that any woman, at any time, should be overshadowed. I think we need to understand that we are leaders in our own right and we should not feel intimidated in any way, shape, or form.”