Safe Cycle Ride in Soweto – Here are the streets to avoid

The Safe Cycle Ride will cover approximately 30 kilometres, beginning and ending at Thokoza Park.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has warned about heavy traffic as the Safe Cycle Ride Awareness event heads to Soweto.

The Johannesburg transport department has organised the event in partnership with Pedal Power, Road Accident Fund, Region D CRUM and Joburg City Parks and Zoo.

It will start at Thokoza Park, Rockville, Soweto, on Saturday 7am and end at approximately 12pm.

While there will be no road closures on the day , JMPD officers will actively manage traffic around Thokoza Park and surrounding areas, specifically in Rockville, Pimville, Orlando, Dube, Jabulani, Moletsane, Molapo, Mapetla, Chiawelo and Dlamini.

JMPD warns of streets to avoid

The following streets may experience increased traffic during the event:

Elias Motsoaledi Road

Khumalo Street

Chris Hani Road

Klipspruit Valley Road

Modjadji Street

Nicholas Street

Kingsley Sithole Street

MacFadyen Street

Sofasonke Street

Mooki Street

Vilakazi Street

Moemo Street

Kumalo Main Road

Pela Main Road

Mahafe Street

Mncube Drive

Nxumalo Street

Machaba Drive

Bolani Road

Koma Road

Manotshe Street

Tsianda Street

Participants will follow a specific route, including multiple turns and water points.

“Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the aforementioned areas and be prepared for increased pedestrian and cyclist activity. Allow for additional travel time if you are crossing over the event route during the event hours,” said the JMPD.

Elsewhere, the JMPD has warned of protest action at N12 between Golden Highway and K43 in Eldorado Park on Friday. The highway is barricaded off to traffic in both directions. Officers are on the scene diverting traffic.

“Expect heavy traffic disruptions as vehicles divert from the closure and exercise caution and avoid the highway. Use Klipspruit Valley, K43, Golden Highway and Nirvana Drive in Lenasia as alternative routes,” the JMPD said.

