ANC Youth League roasted for their ‘arrest Passas now’ protest posters

Mayor Pappas has also joined the search for this Passas the ANCYL desperately wants to put behind bars.

African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) members misspelt the name of uMngeni Mayor Chris Pappas during a Thursday march against him in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal, leading to amusement and ridicule on social media.

Allegations against Pappas

Pappas came under fire last week after former Democratic Alliance (DA) member Sizwe Mchunu lodged a complaint with the Public Protector’s office, accusing him of nepotism and corruption after his fiancé, JP Prinsloo, was appointed chairperson of UMngeni Tourism, an NPO funded by the municipality, and grants.

ALSO READ: White man thinks Mmusi Maimane’s mum’s name is ‘Dumelang’

Mchunu alleged that uMngeni Tourism received a R100,000 grant from uMngeni Municipality, while the top five tourism organisations within the municipality received R10,000.

In a letter to the Public Protector’s office, Mchunu accused Pappas of “spousal nepotism and corruption”.

Please help find Passas. ANCYL is looking for him in uMngeni. pic.twitter.com/sbHGCNPSnM — Christopher Pappas (@MayorPappas) October 5, 2023

“When Chris Pappas left his previous political position as DA’s representative in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, his fiancé, who was serving as a councillor under eThekwini Municipality, also resigned and relocated to uMngeni Municipality, supposedly to be closer to his fiancé. In his resignation, Prinsloo pointed out that he resigned to further his business career NPO,” read the letter.

ALSO READ: Who is Chris Pappas? 6 things you need to know about DA KZN premier candidate

“It has since emerged uMngeni Tourism NPO, chaired by J P Prinsloo, has been given a R100,000 grant by uMngeni Municipality, while the top five tourism entities/organisations operating within the municipality received R10,000 each per month.”

Although Pappas confirmed that Umngeni Municipality funds NPOs, including one run by his fiancé, he said uMngeni Tourism was established before he took over as mayor.

[IN PICTURES]



ANCYL Spokesperson Cde Wesley Kgang alongside KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Task Team Convenor Cde Mqondisi Duma and Coordinator Cde Zama Zondi successfully led a peaceful march to Emngeni Local Municipality.

The March demanded the resignation of a corrupt DA Mayor. pic.twitter.com/bRiUbhcRDX — ANCYL (@ANCYLhq) October 5, 2023

He further denied his fiancé’s other company, Growth Spurt Consultancy (GSC), got a tender as a consultant to uMngeni Tourism in hosting the Light Up uMngeni Festival last December.

Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi has since instructed relevant officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

‘Arrest Passas now’

However, the ANC Youth League in the province is not planning to wait for the conclusion of the investigation before calling for the mayor’s head.

The ANCYL called for Pappas’s immediate resignation, but some posters at the protest had his name spelt incorrectly.

X users had a field day.

Who is Passas and when has the ANC ever said NO to corruption?🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/gY7D1EjJJW — Dean Macpherson MP (@DeanMacpherson) October 5, 2023

@MayorPappas, this side please. Have you undergone a name change? ANC Youth looking for Passas. Are you related?

This Youth League is not make sure, shem😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OzJH5yDq68 — Vusi Khoza (@vusumuzikhoza) October 5, 2023

Is the name of Umngeni Mayor Pappas or Passas? 😂🙆‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Q5qPAc2CSl — Lethabo (@CheetahPlains) October 5, 2023

Your Youth league [Fire Eaters] have spoken "PASSAS" must be arrested



😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/P0SjoVguwg — Ground Force 🇷🇺 (@themba1249) October 5, 2023

Could this have been intentional? Passas means no longer current or no longer in fashion or out of date. Note that below the same poster says "Bophani umgulukudu ongu Pappas!!!" pic.twitter.com/2M3sccFGm2 — Nakedi Mochaki 🇿🇦 (@NakediMochaki) October 5, 2023

ALSO READ: ‘We don’t want leaders who are going to lie’: Pappas backed as DA’s KZN premier candidate

Additional reporting by Unathi Nkanjeni