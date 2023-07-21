Bulls and politics: ANCYL woos traditional leaders in Limpopo

By Alex Japho Matlala

Will only one bull be enough to heal the bruised relationship between government and traditional leaders in Limpopo?

And is this type of donation sufficient to get traditional leaders to help get support for the ANC to win the upcoming 2024 general elections?

These are some of the questions raised in Limpopo after the ANC Youth League visited the houses of traditional leaders in the province’s five regions at the weekend.

The league has planned to visit queens, chiefs and headmen in Norman Mashabane, Peter Mokaba, Waterberg, Vhembe and Sekhukhune regions before the begining of September.

Yesterday, league provincial chair Tonny Racheone said the visits were to strengthen relations between the ruling party and the traditional leaders in the province.

Some traditional leaders in the province recently complained to the party’s provincial executive committee that they have been neglected by the leadership and the provincial government under the stewardship of premier Stan Mathabatha.

Dubbed “#Makgoshi Friday, the first visit was last Friday to chief Hans Langa of the Langa clan in the Waterberg region and was received with loud cheers and great jubilation.

“Traditional leaders are the rare glue needed by the ANC and its youth wing in our bid for renewal.

“Traditional leaders can be used as the mirror of the nation. They are in communities where government service delivery is acutely needed. They can also be used as a mouthpiece between government and communities.

“To the ANC in Limpopo, traditional leaders are like our shields and our saviour.

“We call them father and they respond by calling us children. So our visit to their houses and councils is our way of saying let’s work together to improve lives,” said Rachoene.

Chief Hans Langa, who received a bull and groceries from the league last Friday, could not stop praising them.

“Their visit was a breath of fresh air,” he said.

But not everyone is impressed. Some branded the visits an aggressive plan to garner support for the ANC ahead of the general elections.

Kagiso Sekokotla of Lephepane village outside Lenyenye had this to say: “Why wait until the election period. The league must always be visible in communities even beyond the election period.”

ANC Youth League branch leader Genesis Mpho Ramalepe in Tickyline under the Norman Mashabane region said: “This programme can bring great dividends for the ANC at the polls, especially in rural provinces.”