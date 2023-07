ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula expressed optimism about the constructive participation of political parties in the Brics dialogue, emphasizing the strengthening of Brics-Africa collaboration. Reporting by Brian Sokutu and Eric Naki. Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin having cancelled the grain deal, which would have benefitted South Africa and the continent, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was yesterday bullish about the “constructive participation of political parties” in the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, SA) 2023 political parties plus dialogue held in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg. Amid the participation of 45 countries, Mbalula – in closing the gathering attended by political global players –...

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula expressed optimism about the constructive participation of political parties in the Brics dialogue, emphasizing the strengthening of Brics-Africa collaboration.

Reporting by Brian Sokutu and Eric Naki.

Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin having cancelled the grain deal, which would have benefitted South Africa and the continent, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was yesterday bullish about the “constructive participation of political parties” in the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, SA) 2023 political parties plus dialogue held in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

Amid the participation of 45 countries, Mbalula – in closing the gathering attended by political global players – described the dialogue as having “succeeded in strengthening the Brics-Africa collaboration”.

Independent geopolitical analyst Thembisa Fakude said: “President Cyril Ramaphosa applied his mind after the cancellation of the grain deal by Moscow. The cancellation was a smack in the face, especially after he led the African peace mission to Russia and Ukraine.

“With former president Jacob Zuma in Russia, it could be argued that Russia is harbouring a fugitive. This is another reason that could have angered Ramaphosa and made it easy for him to decide on Putin.

“But also, the US has been making overtures to China and India over the past couple of weeks. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a red carpet in the US recently.

“Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Foreign Minister Antony Blinken were recently in China on a huge charm offensive. Their visits – one after the other to China – further isolated Russia and arguably made it easy for India and China to support Ramaphosa’s call for Putin to stay home.”

Mbalula declared the 2023 gathering as “a constructive participation of parties in an historic dialogue”.

He thanked the contribution made to the conference by former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo and SA former heads of state Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe.

Said Mbalula: “We acknowledge the participation of highly-esteemed leaders and delegates from various political parties from the Global South – Asia, Africa and Latin America.

“We can say, without fear of any contradiction, that this dialogue has succeeded in strengthening Brics-Africa collaboration.

“We deeply appreciate the youth turnout and the active participation of African political parties – both the governing parties and those in opposition.

“The ANC welcomes the recommendation from one of the commissions about the need to establish a forum for African political parties along the lines of the Sao Paulo and Asia parties’ forums.

“We will follow up on this proposal to ensure better coordination and mutual learning among progressive parties in Africa as we interface and seek to influence global developments.

“The Brics political parties plus dialogue observed that we met at a time when the world is undergoing rapid geopolitical shifts that are redefining the global balance of power.

“On the one hand, there are rising tensions and conflicts and the stubborn resort to unipolar dominance, which pose serious threats to international peace.”

Mbalula said rising global inequalities – “the persistence of underdevelopment and spiraling increases in the cost of living are pushing people back into poverty and creating social instability – reversing gains made since the millennium development goals”.

“The escalating intensity and frequency of climate disasters are displacing millions of people, while the Covid pandemic has disrupted economies and lives.

“At the same time, there is a renewed push from progressive forces, including political parties, civil society and governments in the Global South, that the only sustainable approach to deal with all existential threats and global risks facing humanity is to strengthen multilateralism, international solidarity, social justice and dialogue to guarantee peace, security and prosperity of all nations.

“In line with a call for the immediate silencing of guns in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Mbalula said the start of dialogue – as proposed by the African peace mission, China and others – translated into “unity of purpose indispensable to realise and defend Brics objectives”.