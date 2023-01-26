Angry patient throws urine at Tsakane clinic staff

Citizen Reporter

The Gauteng Department of Health has launched an investigation after an angry patient threw “urine” at staff from a municipal clinic in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni.

This comes after a video went viral on social media, showing a man allegedly throwing urine at the staff at Calcot Dlephu Clinic who were on their lunch break.

The incident happened on Friday, 20 January 2023.

WATCH: A patient throwing a glass of urine to three lazy nurses who were sitting in a canteen gossiping, after he spent 4 hours waiting to be attended at Calcot Dlephu Clinic, Tsakane. pic.twitter.com/Wg9Z3ESJ7U — PSAFLIVE (@PSAFLIVE) January 26, 2023

MEC condemns incident

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko on Thursday condemned the incident.

In a statement, Nkomo-Ralehoko said she had directed the department to investigate the matter and establish the facts around the incident to determine further course of action.

‘Inhumane and vulgar’

The Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has described as “inhumane” and “vulgar” the attack on healthcare workers at the municipal clinic.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the man’s actions were unjustifiable.

“Irrespective of the complaint the member of the public might be having against the health workers, this cannot justify the attack on them. It is uncalled for and we condemn this vulgar act in the strongest possible terms,” said MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko.

The MEC pointed out that resorting to violence and hurling of insults “will never be acceptable as there are recourse mechanisms such as escalating complaints and allegations to quality assurance people or the facility manager at the relevant service point”.

Attacks

Healthcare workers across the province have found themselves under attack from communities in recent times. Some have even been robbed of their belongings and in other instances, the attacks end up with patient care being severely hampered, resulting in loss of life.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has appealed to communities not to attack healthcare workers, or destroy public property because it deprives communities of much-needed healthcare services and resources that are meant to provide assistance to them.

This follows the recent attacks on mobile healthcare workers and the destruction of three vehicles, in the Magogo area, near Nkandla, last week Wednesday and Thursday.

