Apology to Bojanala Platinum district

17 December 2025

The Citizen apologises to the Bojanala Platinum district for the mistake made.

Clarification and apology

The Citizen would like to apologise. Picture: iStock

In a story The Citizen published on 14 December, under the headline “Treasury freezes funds to 15 troubled North West municipalities”, we wrongly listed the Bojanala Platinum district as one of the municipalities that had been placed under enforcement.

It was actually only the five local municipalities that fall under the Bojanala Platinum district that were flagged by Treasury.

We apologise to the Bojanala Platinum district.

