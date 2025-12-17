‘She must stop it. It’s irritating’: DJ Warras accused Rachel Kolisi of exploiting her divorce in one of his last tweets

The DJ was shot dead in Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday.

In one of his final tweets, the late DJ Warras accused fitness instructor and influencer Rachel Kolisi of exploiting her divorce for public attention.

The former 5FM presenter, born Warrick Stock, made the remarks after Kolisi announced her upcoming documentary, Falling Forward.

The documentary follows Kolisi journey as she navigates life after divorce.

DJ Warras on Rachel Kolisi’s divorce

DJ Warras was responding to a post by social media blogger Musa Khawula, who shared news of the documentary on X.

He said Rachel has made the divorce her entire identity.

“I find this woman insufferable Bro, we get it – You got divorced! Sorry! But now it’s become her whole identity, she just wants everyone to feel sorry for how heartbroken she is.”

He added that he believes Rachel should deal with the divorce privately.

“What happened to keeping quiet and fading into the background?? Dealing with the matter privately and putting on a brave face in public, because : you have children, woman!! Why the fuck must everything be about her? Ngathi she’s the only one who got divorced?

“She is out [of] the limelight ‘that she couldn’t handle’ now, go on and live a normal life outside of a marriage that ‘wasn’t working’! Now every fucking month we must hear how SHE STILL hasn’t healed & how HARD her life is (with 20 bars divorce settlement for free) and how “everyone is asking her about her journey” JESUS! Who?? Who is asking? Can they stop and Google ways to heal! Yessses.”

Taking to the comments section, he added: “No. She must stop it. It’s irritating.”

Rachel announced her divorce from Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in October last year.

The couple had been married for nearly eight years, having tied the knot in 2016.

They share two children, son Nicholas Siyamthanda and daughter Keziah. They also adopted Siya Kolisi’s younger half-siblings, Liyema and Liphelo.

