Apple calls on global supply chain to decarbonise by 2030

Faizel Patel

Tech giant Apple has called on its global supply chain to take new steps to address their greenhouse gas emissions and take a comprehensive approach to decarbonisation.

Apple said it will evaluate the work of its major manufacturing partners to decarbonise their Apple-related operations — including running on 100% renewable electricity — and will track yearly progress.

Carbon neural

The company has been carbon neutral for its global corporate operations since 2020, and is laser-focused on its ambitious goal to become carbon neutral across its entire global supply chain and the life cycle of every product.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said fighting climate change remains one of Apple’s most urgent priorities.

“We’re looking forward to continued partnership with our suppliers to make Apple’s supply chain carbon neutral by 2030. Climate action at Apple doesn’t stop at our doors, and in this work, we’re determined to be a ripple in the pond that creates a bigger change.”

Fighting climate change is one of Apple’s most urgent priorities. We set an ambitious goal to be carbon neutral across our supply chain by 2030, and we are committed to working with our suppliers to make that a reality. https://t.co/CZUVlQUEaK— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 25, 2022

New initiatives

As the impacts of climate change are increasingly felt around the world, Apple also announced new initiatives and investments aimed at helping decarbonise the global economy and promote innovative climate solutions for communities.

ALSO READ: Apple hikes prices for music, TV+ and Apple One

These include significant investments in renewable energy in Europe, partnerships to support businesses transitioning to clean energy, and new support for projects that advance natural carbon removal and community-driven climate solutions around the world.

Apple said more than 200 suppliers representing more than 70% of the company’s direct manufacturing spend have already committed to using clean power such as wind or solar for all Apple product production.

New projects

Apple also announced three new projects through the Restore Fund, a first-of-its-kind carbon removal initiative that aims to generate a financial return while removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

“In partnership with Conservation International and Goldman Sachs, Apple has invested with three high-quality forestry managers in Brazil and Paraguay to restore 150 000 acres of sustainably certified working forests and protect around 100 000 acres of native forests, grasslands, and wetlands.”

“Together, these initial forestry projects are forecast to remove 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in 2025,” Apple added.

In addition to the Restore Fund projects, Apple announced new partnerships to advance community-driven climate solutions around the world.

African continent

In Namibia and Zimbabwe, Apple said it was working with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to promote climate resilience and sustainable livelihoods through the Climate Crowd program.

“Climate Crowd works hand in hand with communities facing the worst impacts of climate change to build resilience and develop alternative livelihoods that depend on the preservation and restoration of natural resources in the region — from climate-smart agriculture to beekeeping and rainwater harvesting.

“In this region, the program also supports interventions like clean cookstoves that help communities get the critical energy resources they need without depleting the natural resources around them,” the company added.

In the Chyulu Hills region of Kenya, Apple has partnered with Conservation International since 2020 to demonstrate that improved livestock management can help restore crucial rangelands, store carbon, and build climate-resilient pastoral livelihoods across Africa.

“To date, the project has trained hundreds of local Maasai community members in updated rangeland management techniques, including more sustainable grazing practices, reduction of soil erosion, natural regeneration, and the creation of women-led grass seed banks,” it said.

ALSO READ: Apple iOS 16.1 now available for download on iPhones and iPads