Apple hikes prices for music, TV+ and Apple One

Faizel Patel

Users will have to fork out more for Apple services with increases across the various subscriptions.

The tech giant has hiked the prices of its Music and TV+ subscription services with the Apple One bundle price also rising.

Music

Music will now cost R69 for the individual plan and R109 for the family plan. The services previously cost R59 for the individual plan and R89 for the family plan.

TV+

The TV+ subscription is also going up from R84 per month to R124.99 per month.

Apple One

However, it’s the Apple One subscription that is getting the biggest hike.

The service is going from up R99.99 per month for the individual plan to R179 per month, while the family plan increases from R179 to R229 per month.

The service offers a bundles subscription for users which includes Music, TV+, 200GB of iCloud Storage and Arcade.

Arcade

The company said its Arcade service remains at R84,99 per month.

Reason for price hike

The company said the increase in Music subscription price was due to increased licensing costs while it said the increase in TV+ reflects the growing catalogue of original TV shows and movies:

“Artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music. We also continue to add innovative features that make Music the world’s best listening experience. We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies.”

“Three years later, TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers,” Apple said.

Overview

Apple Music

Individual: R69 per month (from R59)

Family: R109 per month (from R89)

Apple TV+

Monthly: R124 per month (from R84)

Apple One

Individual: R179 per month (from R99.99)

Family: R229 per month (from R179)

