Apple iOS 16.1 now available for download on iPhones and iPads

Faizel Patel

Tech giant Apple has released its latest software for the iPhone, which brings new fitness features and optimised charging, among other features.

The update, iOS 16.1, has less major new features than Apple’s big release last month, which allowed users to edit text messages after sending, further customise lock screens, and more.

The software update is also the first release of iPadOS 16, bringing Messages, Mail, and Safari updates that iPhone users have been enjoying for weeks.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Apple unveils new redesigned iPads and cheaper Apple TV

These are some of the highlights of iOS 16.1

Clean Energy Charging

Apple said the new feature is designed to reduce your phone’s carbon footprint “by optimising charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources.”

Battery percentage indicator

Apple has tweaked the behaviour of the new battery percentage indicator in the status bar.

Now, the battery icon will gradually fill and empty, depending on how much juice is left, even with the percentage showing.

Fitness+

Apple’s Fitness subscription offering will be available to users in 21 countries even if they don’t have an Apple Watch.

The Fitness+ platform has guided workouts like yoga, pilates and HIIT classes.

In a nod to Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, a menu of Taylor Swift-themed workout options will be added to the platform.

Expanded photo sharing

Apple said iOS 16.1 will make it more seamless to share your photo library with others, thanks to a feature called “iCloud Shared Photo Library.”

Dynamic Island outline

If you have a very dark background, there is now a grey border around the Dynamic Island when the phone is locked or the Dynamic Island is in use.

Customise lock or home screen

When you tap “Customise” after a long press on the lock screen, you are now presented with a choice to customise either the lock or home screen.

iPadOS 16.1

Stage Manager

Apple has brought a completely new multitasking interface to its tablets called Stage Manager, that uses windows rather than split screen apps.

Weather app

iPad users will finally have a Weather app on their tablet, with full-screen forecasts, radar, and gorgeous animations.

Desktop‑class apps

Several of the iPad main apps have been redesigned to include more Mac-like toolbars and menus, and there are more powerful ways to search and work within apps.

How to install

The new features in iOS 16.1 are available on all compatible iPhone and iPad models.

To upgrade to the new software, head to Settings, tap on General, click on Software Update, and then tap on Download and Install.

ALSO READ: Time to get Reel: 5 benefits of Facebook and Instagram’s editing tools