Sassa beneficiaries will receive their social grants for December before its offices close for the festive season.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced that all its offices across the country will close for the festive season, affecting in-person services during the holiday period.

The offices will close on Monday, 28 December 2026, and remain closed until Friday, 1 January 2027.

Why are Sassa offices closing?

Speaking to The Citizen, Sassa senior manager for media relations Andile Tshona confirmed the temporary closure.

“This is due to the December holiday season, and the agency will allow its officials to go and recharge their batteries ahead of yet another busy year,” he added.

Beneficiaries who require assistance at Sassa offices should take note of the closure dates and plan their visits accordingly.

The agency will resume normal operations on Monday, 4 January 2027, following the festive season break.

The closure applies to Sassa offices across the country.

When will beneficiaries receive their December grants?

Sassa beneficiaries will receive their social grants for December before the offices’ closure for the festive season.

According to Sassa, 43% of South Africa’s population (approximately 27 million people) benefited from social assistance during the 2025-26 financial year.

Beneficiaries will receive their payments according to the following schedule: