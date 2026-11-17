The former mayor has an opportunity to restore his reputation, but his next political move could define his legacy.

When the irresistible force meets the immovable object, there is little room for either to back down.

The way ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba is playing the wounded card and the race card indicates there is little prospect he will make any compromises with the DA over a coalition which gets to run Johannesburg or Pretoria.

His argument is – and he has some logic behind him – that his voters put their crosses behind ActionSA because they specifically do not want DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille and the alleged white supremacist attitudes of the DA.

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So, he cannot let down those people and go with the blue party into a coalition.

Unsurprisingly, for a politician, he seems to have erased from his memory banks his vicious attacks on the ANC from a few years ago when, effectively, he swore that hell would have to freeze over before he got into bed with the comrades from Luthuli House.

Now, indications are that is exactly where he is headed – any way but towards the supposedly racist arms of the DA.

Without wanting to prejudge what an ANC-led Joburg coalition – including the EFF, Patriotic Alliance and ActionSA – would be able to do to arrest the precipitous decline of the City of Gold, we would have to say, looking at the track record of previous similar coalitions, we are not filled with optimism.

Sure, there was a time when Mashaba – as part of the DA – was, for many people, one of the most effective mayors the city has had.

If he gets that top job and continues in that vein, eliminating corruption and inefficiency as he goes, then he will have secured himself an honourable place in history.

If he cares about nothing else than revenge on the DA and Zille, history may have a less charitable view of him.