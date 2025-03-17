Hawks arrest suspected drug mule at Cape Town International Airport

The woman was busted with cocaine inside a sports bag.

The Hawks in the Western Cape arrested a suspected drug mule at Cape Town International Airport on Sunday. Picture: iStock

The Hawks have arrested a suspected drug mule at Cape Town International Airport.

The 33-year-old suspect was handcuffed on Sunday during a multi-disciplinary intelligence-led operation.

Intelligence

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the woman was busted with cocaine inside a sports bag.

“A multi-disciplinary intelligence-led operation comprising of the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), Border Police Cape Town International Airport, Customs: Cape Town International Airport, Home Affairs and Plattekloof Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reacted on information received by SANEB members about a suspect who had boarded a flight from Brazil to Cape Town.

“SANEB members, along with the Border Police at Cape Town International Airport, followed up on the information. The suspect was identified, and upon searching, cocaine was found hidden inside a sports bag,” Vukubi said.

Picture: The Hawks

ALSO READ: Police bust R1.5m drug lab in Vanderbijlpark, one arrested [PICTURES]

Drug bullets

Vukubi said the woman ingested drug bullets.

“Upon further investigation, it was established that she had swallowed an unknown quantity of drug pellets. She is currently in hospital in an attempt to remove the swallowed drugs.

“Once charged, the suspect will make her first appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on 18 March 2025,” Vukubi said.

Drug lab

Meanwhile, Gauteng police uncovered a drug lab worth R1.5 million, leading to the arrest of a 46-year-old suspect.

A cross-border operation between the Western Cape Organised Crime Investigation (OCI) and the Head Office Narcotics led to the discovery of a clandestine drug laboratory in Vanderbijlpark on Friday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda van Wyk said Mandrax and drug manufacturing equipment were seized during the operation.

Mandrax

Van Wyk said the bust followed an intensive investigation by a multidisciplinary team and various other law enforcement officials.

“The team was tracking a suspect wanted for drug dealing in De Rust, Western Cape.

“The operation led officers to an address in South Crest, Alberton, where a search of the suspect’s premises and vehicle resulted in the seizure of an unlicensed firearm and over 7 000 Mandrax tablets worth more than R560 000,” Van Wyk said.

ALSO READ: Police seize R15m worth of medicines at Tshwane storage facility