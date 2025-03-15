WATCH: ‘SABC fired me without an investigation’- Nobuntu Mkhize opens up

Mkhize was filmed causing a disturbance by hurling racist comments and verbally and physically attacking cabin crew on a FlySafair flight

Former SABC Brand Manager Nobuntu Mkhize has revealed details of the disturbance and racist comments she made on a FlySafair flight that was caught on camera.

The incident occurred on Boxing Day, December 26, during a flight from Durban to Cape Town.

‘Fired’

Mkhize has now opened up for the first time after the circulation of viral videos of her physical confrontation and tirade taken on-board the flight.

She spoke to Newzroom Afrika about her dismissal from the SABC, her supposed legal action against the South African Police Service (Saps) and the airline, and the derogatory statements she made about the coloured community.

“They (SABC) have fired me. They have fired me without doing an investigation. They have fired me without even giving me a phone call. That is why I am saying I am appalled because the SABC, their code of conduct is approved by the board.

“The board reports to the Cabinet. The Cabinet reports to the president. So, how dare they do this which is very like unethical, it’s not even according to the Labour Relations Act. I’m appalled. They released a statement saying ‘yes I’m their employee’, they wanted to talk me. They’ve never even given me a call until today,” Mkhize said.

Watch a short video of Nobuntu Mkhize’s interview

[NOT TO BE MISSED] Former SABC Brand manager, #NobuntuMkhize opens up for the first time after the circulation of viral videos of her physical confrontation and tirade taken on-board a FlySafair plane on 26 December 2024.



She talks about her dismissal from the SABC, her… pic.twitter.com/vSuv6URPz6 — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) March 14, 2025

SABC reacts

The SABC head of communications, Mmoni Ngubane, told The Citizen it has noted the interview aired by Newzroom Afrika featuring Mkhize.

“We wish to clarify that the Corporation conducted a formal disciplinary hearing, presided over by an independent chairperson, with Ms. Mkhize in attendance and legally represented.

“The outcome of this process was officially communicated to her. As a matter of principle, the SABC does not publicly disclose details of internal disciplinary proceedings,” Ngubane said.

Civil Aviation Authority

Following the incident, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) warned that unruly behaviour onboard an aircraft will not be tolerated and contravening the aviation behaviour rules is a punishable offence that can lead to a jail sentence of up to six months.

Human Rights Commission

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) also confirmed that it received complaints regarding the incident and was investigating the matter.

“While the Commission notes that a criminal complaint has been filed with the South African Police Service, its Western Cape Provincial Office (WCPO) will, in line with its constitutional mandate to promote equality and prevent unfair discrimination and guided by the Commission’s Complaints Handling Procedures, investigate the matter.

“We encourage any passengers from the flight to share relevant information with the WCPO to assist in the investigation,” the SAHRC said.

