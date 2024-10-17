‘Attacks on police officers must never be tolerated’ – Masemola

An armed gang stormed into a police station and stole firearms in an attack that left five officers dead.

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service(SAPS), General Fannie Masemola has welcomed the five life terms handed down to each of the accused in the deadly Engcobo police station attack.

Four of the five accused received life sentences in the Mthatha High Court on Wednesday.

Andani Monco, 36, Kwanele Ndlwana, 28, Siphosomzi Tshefu, and Phumzile Mhlatywa, 51, were convicted on five counts of murder.

Their co-accused Siphesihle Tatsi is currently serving an 18-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in July 2023. He was sentenced to a total of 241 years in jail.

Warning

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Masemola warned all those who attack police officers under whatever guise will be made to face the full wrath of the law through prosecution.

“General Masemola has also stressed the importance of according respect to the fundamental rights of Police officers and other law enforcement agencies, to enable them to continue to exercise their mandate of serving and protecting the people of South Africa better, to maintain law and order and to uphold the rule of law.”

Attack

At the time of the attack in February 2018, an armed gang stormed into the police station in the southern village of Engcobo shortly after midnight, opening fire on the officers and seizing two others, who were later shot and killed by the group.

The station was also robbed of at least ten firearms including rifles, 9mm pistols and ammunition.

Masemola described the attack as the “worst display of disrespect and undermining of the rule of law.”

He said the conviction served to remind criminals who undermine the authority of the state, that they will be caught and brought to book to face the full might of the law.

“An attack on a police official is an attack on the authority of the state and must never be tolerated.”

Justice

Masemola commended the investigating team including detectives, crime scene experts, prosecutors and courts for working tirelessly to bring justice to the families of the police officers.

“To Warrant Officer Zuko Mbini (46), Constable Kuhle Mateta (27), Constable Nkosiphendule Pongco (32), Constable Sibongiseni Sandlana (32) and Constable Zuko Nelson Ntsheku (38) may your souls continue to rest in peace, knowing that your killers were brought to justice. The SAPS flag continues to fly because of men and women in blue like yourselves who died defending it,” Masemola said.

