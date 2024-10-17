Gauteng police searching for men who fled after murder conviction

Denish Moodley and Ugresen Perumal were found guilty and sentenced for a murder in Lenasia South

Gauteng police have issued of warrants of arrests for two men who fled after they were convicted and sentenced for murder.

The duo were sentenced by the Johannesburg High Court this week but failed to hand themselves over.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo have urged the public to contact law enforcement authorities if they are aware of the men’s whereabouts .

Manhunt

Masondo said they are searching for the accused.

“The duo, Denish Moodley and Ugresen Perumal made an appeal after they were found guilty of killing Mr Avinash Manjanu in Lenasia South in 2017. The accused were each sentenced to twenty-five years imprisonment.

“However, their appeal was dismissed, and the court ordered the two to hand themselves over to the authorities where they will commence with their sentences. Instead, the duo decided to abscond and disappeared,” Masondo said.

Masondo added that the public can contact their nearest police station if they have information on the whereabouts of Moodley and Perumal, whose warrant of arrests have been issued.

Denish Moodley and Ugresen Perumal Picture: Saps

Lusikisiki massacre

Meanwhile, police are searching for a firearm that was allegedly used in the Lusikisiki massacre in the Eastern Cape.

Police on Wednesday confirmed that three suspects linked to the deadly shooting were arrested.

This brings to four the number of suspects arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda the operation is ongoing, with police heading to Kokstad in search of a firearm which the suspects allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

The Lusikisiki attacks took place on a Friday night in two separate homes at Ngobozana village in the Eastern Cape.

Police said in one house, 13 people were killed, which include twelve women and one man.

In another homestead, four people were also killed. The eighteenth victim was initially in a critical condition in hospital.

