‘Stop bullying us’: Westbury residents shut down streets for second day over water [VIDEO]

Several other areas have also been left without water, with Rand Water warning of a looming crisis

Residents have once again blocked the roads in the area with rocks and burning tyres. Picture: Kyle Zeeman/The Citizen

Demonstrators have taken to streets for a second day in Westdene and Westbury over prolonged water outages.

Residents have once again blocked the roads in the area with rocks and burning tyres on Thursday.

Several other areas have also been left without water, with Rand Water warning of a looming crisis.

WATCH: Westbury residents confront police attempting to clear a protest over water outages in the area.

WATCH: Westbury residents confront police attempting to clear a protest over water outages in the area. They claim the police are targeting them and not criminals in the area. pic.twitter.com/Cf5kHPcSrb — Kyle Zeeman (@Justzeeman) October 17, 2024

Frustration

One resident told The Citizen that water was restored on Wednesday during the protest, but was cut off again on Thursday.

The residents said they are frustrated over the prolonged water outages.

During the latest protest, police attempted to clear the road of debris and were confronted by angry residents chanting” “the minister has water at his house, what about us?” Stop bullying us.”

One resident shouted that they will not be intimidated by police.

“We’ll come back in our numbers… You want soft targets, go to the criminals.”

ALSO READ: Water crisis: Westbury residents shutdown area over lack of water supply

Traffic advisory

Motorists are advised to exercise caution when travelling in the area, anticipate delays, and avoid the affected intersection.

Alternative routes include 4th Avenue, Thornton Road, Lewes Road in Westdene, Price Street in Newclare, and Industria West.

A JMPD officer at the scene told The Citizen, that they had just been alerted to the protest and were monitoring the protest until public orders officer arrived on scene.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said residents want the local ward councillor to address them.

“The situation is calm despite the closure and JMPD officers are on scene to assist with traffic management and monitoring of the protests. Public order Policing units have been called to assist with the matter.”

Water levels

Rand Water had earlier issued a warning that water levels throughout Gauteng had significantly declined due to excessive consumption by municipalities.

“Rand Water has advised municipalities to reduce the physical losses of 33% identified in the No Drop report, repair leaks, enforce by-laws and address illegal connections,” said Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo.

“Unfortunately, the crisis we sought to prevent has now materialised. The water supply systems in Gauteng, including Rand Water reservoirs, are critically low, and the situation is anticipated to worsen with the ongoing heat wave,” she added.

Johannesburg Water stated on Monday that at least ten of its reservoirs were either low, depleted or at critical levels.

ALSO READ: Gauteng water crisis: ‘The crisis we sought to prevent has now materialised’