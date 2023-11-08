Mother walks in on man attempting to rape her five-year-old girl

When a mother ran to her daughter's aid, she was confronted with a distressing sight.

A five-year-old was nearly raped but was saved by her mother in a harrowing incident. Picture: iStock

A 26-year-old man was arrested for the attempted rape of a five-year-old girl on Saturday at around 11pm.

The victim’s mother, who was sleeping in another room, was awakened by her daughter’s screams for help. Upon rushing to her daughter’s aid, she saw a man undressed, and her daughter also naked. The mother reportedly knows the man.

The suspect then went on to threaten the mother before making a quick escape into the darkness.

The mother immediately contacted the authorities, and a case of attempted rape was opened.

Police subsequently arrested the man on charges of rape. He is scheduled to appear before the Northam Magistrate’s Court soon.

Woman raped and robbed in Phalaborwa

Meanwhile, in Phalaborwa, a 25-year-old woman was raped by a man who had offered her a ride from Phalaborwa to Makhushane. However, the driver deviated from the intended route. He then stopped the vehicle, brandished a firearm, and tied her up with rope.

The assailant also robbed her of the money in her handbag.

After committing the horrendous acts, the perpetrator took a photo of the victim before fleeing the scene.

Police opened a case of rape and robbery.

Detective Lieutenant Colonel Mathebula appealed to the public for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

“Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect should contact me on 0824691240 or visit the nearest police station,” he said.

